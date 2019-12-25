advertisement

His cupboard is flooded with hundreds of cups that include 18 velvet Grand Slam doubles titles, and the 46-year-old has been resisting skinny pants for some time.

The last of her 18 grandmasters came in the 2016 French Open with Martha Hingis. Pease, the 44th most efficient double-double player in Davis Cup history, came out of the top 100 for the first time in 19 years.

“I want to announce 2020 as the year of my farewell as a tennis player,” Pais wrote in a statement she posted on her Twitter handle.

“I am looking forward to the tennis calendar of 2020, where I will play some selective tournaments, travel with my team and celebrate with all my friends and fans around the world,” the statement said.

“There are all of you who have inspired me to become and want to take this year to say ‘Thank you’ to you.”

Pace is aiming to become the only tennis player in the history of sports to be able to participate in eight consecutive Olympic Games. In a career spanning nearly three decades, during which he also overcame a brain tumor, it is expected that the Tokyo Olympics (provided he qualifies) will be his career.

#OneLastRoar pic.twitter.com/WwALCVF5LO:

– Leander Paes (@Leander) on December 25, 2019

She is the only tennis player in the country to win a unique Olympic medal since winning the historic bronze in the 1996 Atlanta Games by beating Argentine Fernando Meligeni in the playoffs.

Together with compatriot Mahesh Bhapati, he created an inspiring fear partnership, during which they dominated the district in the late 1990s, winning three Grand Slam titles together and claiming the number one title.

In their partnership, they also knit a record-breaking 24-game stretch before splitting up as a team due to a change of mind. India’s Davis Cup hero thanked his parents, Dr. Six Pace and Enn Enifer, both of whom represented India at the highest level for giving him sports genes.

“I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, the environment they created, and the unconditional love they have always shown me throughout my life, I would not be who I am without your unwavering support and faith in me. , I love you “”:

She also thanked her two older sisters and daughter Ayana. Pace has asked fans to share his favorite memories over the years, using the latest #one shout. “The year 2020 will be emotional, and I look forward to the honor of all of you lounging around with me,” he concluded.

