It will take a few months before the iPhone 12 line-up is officially revealed, but the leaks and rumors are already pouring in, although the new year has barely begun. Among the tidbits we already know: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have a new rear camera setup and they still have a giant notch, plus flat steel around the edges. The line-up will also include 5G support and is available in 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants with OLED screens and 2 mm bezels.

Meanwhile, a leaker with a mixed but often accurate track record is out with a new prediction compared to the available color options of the phone. Leaker Max Weinbach seems to think that at least one of the iPhone 12 handsets has a new navy blue finish, possibly replacing the Midnight Green iPhone 11 option.

He has shared his prediction with the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel, which it has included in the video that you can watch above.

This marks another intriguing leak that must be stopped before the official release later this year of a total of five new iPhone models, including the so-called iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch screen. Add it to the three we noted above, along with an additional 6.1-inch model. Many of these early revelations come from the world’s best Apple insider, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Under Weinbach’s previous predictions, he correctly revealed in May last year that a new light green color would be coming for the iPhone 11, although he said it would replace yellow if both options remained available. Where his predictions failed, he included his estimate that Apple would include a native Calculator app in iOS 13 that did not come true. In the meantime, watch the video to get an idea of ​​what an all-navy iPhone 12 model would look like. Looks pretty attractive, right?

