Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X will be incredibly powerful machines – much more powerful than anything we’ve ever seen from a home console. AMD provides similar Zen 2 processors and Radeon Navi graphics cards for both consoles, and both should also have fast solid-state drives. But a new leak suggests that the PS5 can have a huge advantage over the new Xbox when it comes to storage.

According to a number of leaks, the price of the PS5 will be sandwiched between the successors of the Xbox One X and One S. Another report said that the more expensive Xbox would deliver better graphics than the new PlayStation, which in turn would have better graphics than Xbox Lockhart (the cheaper model). That all makes sense, although none of it is confirmed, because both Sony and Microsoft keep the specifications of their consoles secret.

This brings us to the newest leak, which claims that the 2020 Xbox may have inferior storage compared to the PS5. Although all three consoles are expected to contain SSDs, not all SSDs are made equal. Sony has plagued the storage performance of the PS5 and said that the loading times will disappear due to the unprecedented speed of the modified SSD. But it never told us what to expect from the SSD in terms of brute force.

A former Phison employee has posted details of the SSD controller on the Xbox Scarlett prototype on LinkedIn: the chip supports read and write speeds that are similar to a normal PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive.

The Phison engineer refers to the new Xbox as Xbox Scarlett, making it difficult to say whether the controller will be used in both rumors of Xbox Series X consoles. If that is the case, both devices have a slower storage than the new PlayStation, although they should all have PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

As PCGamesN explains, the highlighted controller may be linked to a PCIe 4.0 SSD, but it cannot handle higher speeds than PCIe 3.0. On the other hand, this Phison PS5019-E19T budget SSD controller can be a compromise that Microsoft will come up with to come up with a more reasonable price for the cheaper Xbox Series X.

Regardless of what controllers are used, the new Xbox models must still be much faster than the previous-gen consoles with spinning HDDs. But the SSD speed of the PS5 can be almost double that of the Xbox, assuming that Sony uses a complete PCIe 4.0 storage solution. The E19T controller above supports successive read / write speeds of 3,700 MB / s and 3,000 MB / s, respectively. The PS5 may rock a Samsung PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive, according to a recent rumor. That SSD can be similar to the 980 Pro SSD that was revealed at CES earlier this month, although this is just speculation. The 980 Pro drive can deliver speeds of up to 6,500 MB / s and 5,000 MB / s.

Sony is expected to organize a PlayStation Meeting next month where the PS5 will finally be unveiled.

