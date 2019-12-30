advertisement

The Pixel 4 is perhaps the best Android phone of the year, at least for users looking for the genuine version of Google from Android 10, but it is hardly the perfect iPhone rival there is. The design is by far the worst of the Pixel 4, because the phone has an “all-screen” display reminiscent of 2017 handsets. We look at large and uneven edges at the top and bottom (image above) , with the top case that is perhaps one of the best smartphone innovations of the year, yet useless. Strangely enough, Google will solve that quickly with a cheap phone whose design looks much better than the Pixel 4. That is the Pixel 4a series that will probably be launched in the spring of 2020, just like its predecessor.

The following views, based on CAD designs by @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, show a Pixel 4a phone with the same perforation hole that made Samsung popular this year. Interestingly enough, this is the kind of design we saw in the first Pixel 4 leaks a few months ago, until Google confirmed the huge bezel compromise.

Image source: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles

advertisement

The Pixel 4a has a uniform bezel around the sides and upper bezels, while the lower back is slightly thicker, as on most Android handsets. The phone has a USB-C port on the bottom and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top and a single lens on the back.

Image source: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles

In other words, the Pixel 4a (and the Pixel 4a XL) have many compromises when it comes to functions and performance. An inferior processor is likely to power the entire show, and the phone’s camera game may not match the capabilities of the Pixel 4, given that Google is going for a downgrade here. Also, don’t expect a 3D Face unlock on the phone without a notch on the front – the fingerprint sensor facing backwards also suggests that there is no other biometric sensor on board. There is also no Soli radar chip in the phone.

Image source: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles

The Pixel 4 is still the better choice between the two, and that’s the phone you can get if you want a Google flagship. But buyers looking for affordable handsets with the latest version of Android can purchase a Pixel phone with a much better design than all Pixel phones that have been launched so far.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvndipJ46KM (/ embed)

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

advertisement