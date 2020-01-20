advertisement

Marvel’s Spider-Man turned out to be a huge hit for Sony, so it’s not surprising to hear that a sequel is being made. A new leak reveals many details about the upcoming Spider-Man 2, as well as the start window for the new game. As much as you would like to hear, the game is ready for the PS5 launch date at the end of 2020, apparently that is not happening. Spider-Man 2 will be demonstrated this year, but will be launched in holiday 2021.

The news comes from a Redditor who claims to have a source close to developer Insomniac:

The goal is Holiday 2021 with a revelation this year. (Don’t know when, Sony is doing something else this year).

The game will use the same open world as the first episode, but will contain an even larger world that will include Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. In addition, part of the game will take place in the winter. Spider-Man 2 will also contain a number of new villains, Redditor claims v17447377, including “Venom, Green Goblin, Carnage Mysterio, the Lizard, Cardiac and a few more.”

Miles Morales is still a playable character, with powers that will be different from those of Peter Parker. However, Peter is the main hero of the game and the supporting cast of the first game returns – this includes “Flash Thompson, Harry Osborn, Ben Urich, Aaron Davis, Eddie Brock and more.”

Allegedly Insomniac adds a new Diablo-like dungeon fitter for randomizing crimes in the city:

Spawning in different types of crimes in different situations with randomized encounters. For example, a bank robbery can occur, but it will differ in enemy placement, different type of combat encounter (stealth or traditional combat), different types of enemies, different combat layout and mini targets etc. This is covered throughout the game crime system. Varying every encounter for a high replay option. These are a few more things I hear about the game, but I cannot verify at this time. As a side note, large engine work is done and Insomniac takes more technological progress. One is Photogrammetry.

Although Spider-Man 2 may not be available for PS5 this year, it should not be a problem to play the original title on the new console, as the new PlayStation is expected to be backwards compatible with all PS4 titles.

