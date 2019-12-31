advertisement

Sony has a contractual obligation to make a new Spider-Man movie every few years, that’s why we’ve had so many Spider-Man movies over the past two decades … and why so many have been the same. But the third part in the latest trilogy is without a doubt the most exciting Spider-Man movie made to date. For the first time in recent history we get a story that no one ever dared to tell, and now we have learned that it will all start shooting next summer.

Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s Spider-Man stories are rather boring compared to what Marvel did with the character after working with Sony to bring Spider-Man to the MCU. That is because Sony could not or did not dare to think outside the box. Sony kept telling the same story until Spider-Man stepped out of the boundaries of Sony’s Spider couplet and played with other great Marvel characters.

It’s one thing to see Spider-Man fight the same villains, fall in love with Mary Jane in the same way, and deal with the loss of his parents, which Sony did until 2016. And it is something completely different to see all of that against the MCU background. The same story elements are still there, but they have been rearranged to tell a much larger story. Both Homecoming and Far From Home were huge hits for Marvel and Sony, with the latter exceeding $ 1 billion earlier this year at the register.

But what’s really great about Far From Home is one of the post-credit scenes that sets up a Spider-Man 3 movie like no other.

The Spider-Man films from Sony have something else in common, except for repeating the same old stories: Peter Parker’s secret identity remains a secret in all Sony films. In the MCU, however, everyone will know who Spider-Man is, and that is due to the huge revelation at the end of the film. Not only that, but Peter Parker will have to defend himself against claims that he killed Mysterio. The stand-alone Spider-Man 3 movie tells that story, and it’s probably the first MCU Spider-Man movie that I really feel like.

Thanks to the new Spider-Man deal from Sony and Disney, Marvel was able to add Spider-Man 3 to his MCU Phase 4 schedule, with the film premiered on July 16, 2021. And now we know that the film will start shooting next summer, thanks to a minor error in a Deadline article about Uncharted. Uncharted also plays Tom Holland, but the film is delayed due to Holland’s Spider-Man obligations – the emphasis is on ours:

Uncharted extends Holland’s relationship with the studio. It remains a priority project for the studio, with various directors coming and going. The actor then shoots the next Spider-Man episode in the summer.

We have no idea what the Spider-Man 3 plot has to offer and it is too early for major leaks. But whatever happens in the third episode of MCU’s Spider-Man, Marvel will then use the superhero in at least one other MCU movie, and it could be a new MCU crossover similar to Avengers.

Image source: Marvel

