advertisement

We’ve talked a lot about how different types of games have made a big difference in player rankings lately. In this article we talked about which hitters (and what types of hitters in general) perform better in point leagues compared to category leagues. Now we do the same with jugs.

In a league with standard categories, the pitching categories are usually Siege, ERA, WHIP, Save and Strikeouts. In a league of points you get points for diced innings, wins and eliminations, and then you lose points for allowed runs, hits, runs and losses (of course there are many variations).

advertisement

Before we go into some data, let’s just give a brief overview. The nature of the difference between these two types of scoring immediately makes some things clear:

Create a design in a few minutes with our free design simulator >>

You want as many starts as possible in point leagues.

Since most starts lead to positive points, you want to include as many points as possible in your lineup each week. A five-inning, four-earned run, and four strikeout game can seriously injure you in a category league, while it can lead to positive points in some point leagues. That is the big difference. This makes the starting pitcher that you can play in a relief pitcher very valuable. With these players, you can add a few starts a week to your team, which will result in a big surge of points most of the time. You should check to see if you have eligibility for that host site and find out which players have RP privileges that will lead to launch this year.

Scores are more valuable in category leagues.

Yes, you get points for a league secured in points (often the same number of points you get for a win), but the thing is you can still credit those missed points if you don’t have relief jugs on your squad of saves with those RP-eligible starters we talked about above. If you don’t have relief jugs in a category league, you’ll lose the “Scores” category every week. I have a much higher probability that high-cost closers have priority in a category league than in a point league.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

Two-start pitchers are the key in point leagues.

Of course, this has nothing to do with how you should draw, but it is important to note when the season starts. In point leagues, you need to be the first to add a free agent pitcher that will make two starts the following week because a pitcher doesn’t need much to get positive points for your team on two starts.

Now we’re going to use the standard scoring and steamer projections to see which pitchers are classified significantly different depending on the format. Here are your top pitchers:

It’s all about innings and strikeouts. Mike Minor is forecast for 201 innings and 186 strikeouts this year, but is unlikely to achieve very good odds (4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP). The bad odds are also a killer in category leagues, but a smaller deal in point leagues because they make up for them with the high volume of innings and strikeouts. Of course, we cannot guarantee that Minor will actually throw 200 innings, but this underlines the difference. The same goes for Eduardo Rodriguez, who should stay in the Red Sox rotation all year round and is a highly successful pitcher, although he usually shows a bad whip and some really bad starts.

Here are some pitchers that stand out better in category leagues than in points:

The names at the top of this list are lighter workload jars by projection. For example, there’s a good chance that athletics will be careful with Luzardo this year, so Steamer only gave him an innings projection of 149. That really limits his potential in a points league, but if he delivers 149 innings with really great proportions, it’s still pretty valuable in category leagues.

It’s a question of quantity versus quality, where quantity is king in the points league, while quality is much more important in the category leagues.

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software >>

Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Jon Anderson is a well-known author at FantasyPros. For more information from Jon, see his archive and follow him@JonPgh,

advertisement