There are several ways to play fantasy baseball. Most leagues have their own settings and rules that differentiate them from other leagues. However, all leagues fit under one of two screens – point leagues or category leagues.

In a league of points, every statistic has a corresponding score that is worth it. In a category league, your team gathers statistics in all the categories your league selects, and then wins based on the number of categories you win each week. While these two types of leagues do not differ significantly in terms of the players you want to hire and the timing, there are some players that are more suitable for one type or another. We will identify these players in this post.

First, here are the league settings we use for this analysis. For category leagues, the standard league uses runs, home runs, fights runs, stolen bases and the batting average as its five offensive categories. So we’re going to use these five categories here. For the point settings, we give players specific points for each statistic: single (2.6), double (5.2), triple (7.8), Homer (10.4), runs (1.9), runs in (1.9), stolen bases (4.2 ), Walks (2.6), hits by pitch (2.6) and outbreaks (-1).

What I did here are the steamer projections for all players with license plate projections over 500. For category leagues, I rated the players by averaging their percentile rank from all five categories. We did something very similar in this piece, so give it a try. For point leagues, I simply calculated their total projected points and classified them in this way.

Okay, now that the explanations are done, here are your 25 biggest differences, which prefer points. So these are players who want more in point leagues than in categories.

Now let’s talk about the “why”. The main reason why a racket scores much better in a point league than in a category league is the number of walks it takes. A standard class has no base percentage, so you won’t win anything if your player goes for a walk (apart from not jumping into the batting average). In a point league a walk is as good as a single walk most of the time.

Since walks and singles are the two most common results for a batsman (apart from going out), this makes a big difference for players who do a lot of walks. You can see this here. Yasmani Grandal, Carlos Santana, Brandon Belt, Rhys Hoskins, Matt Carpenter, and Joey Votto take a lot of bases on balls. Of these names, Santana (110 runs, 34 Homer, 93 RBIs) and Grandal (he played catcher) were the only two that were really valuable in a league of standard categories last year. The other boys really weren’t worth much, but they stayed valuable enough to play a role due to the steady stream of points they’d accumulated during the walks.

Another thing you notice on this list is a couple of electricity specialists that show up. Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, Matt Olson, Josh Donaldson, Mike Moustakas, and Eugenio Suarez are in the top 25 above. These guys are mostly home run and RBIs employees in the category league. They don’t steal bases and don’t hit for a high average. Since a home run is worth significantly more points than any other result in the points league, they really shine in this format. It’s true that a home run is also the best result in a category league (since you get a run, at least one RBI, and also a batting average out of it), but the amount of work these guys do over a season is likely to hurt your batting average and steals grand totals. The Homer make up for that in points.

Another thing to keep in mind is the position of the hit order. While you want your players to play as many boards as possible in both types of leagues, this is a little more pronounced in point leagues. A fifth hit in a game and flying out won’t hurt you in a point league, while in a category league it does because you add them 0 to 1 to your stroke average. Guys that move up in the order should get a slightly higher priority in point leagues.

Now we reverse the course and see which players in category leagues are likely to be much more valuable.

Steals, steals and more steals from this list. This is the biggest difference between categories and scoring leagues. You do not have to steal from a league of points, as the only way to catch up on these points is to line up a series of home run hits. However, you need them in a category league. That’s why you see Tim Anderson, Dee Gordon, Luis Robert, Javier Baez, Danny Santana, and Star Marte on the list.

Other big differentiators like to hit average professionals David Fletcher, Howie Kendrick, Luis Arraez, and Jean Segura, These guys are mostly single players, which doesn’t do much in point leagues, but in a category league it helps a lot more if an individual helps as much as a Homer in that category.

Statistical scarcity is a big problem in category leagues, while it isn’t that much in a league of points. There really aren’t many people in the league these days who steal a lot of bases or get a high batting average. When you play in a league in which these statistics are self-contained, the math changes to how you want to build a team.

The most valuable thing you can get out of this post is to understand what makes a batsman more valuable in a particular league type. You have to pay close attention to the settings of your league and draw up the corresponding draft. If you use a point-based ranking system to design a team for a category league, you will be left behind from the ball of eight from the start.

It is also important to keep this in mind when collecting real statistics. There will likely be some guys who encounter exceptions or steal bases but don’t do much else at the beginning of the year and who may fly under the radar, while being very valuable if your team needs help in these categories. In a league of points, the one who is called, who beat Homer by the ton in triple-A, but who also cut out a ton, has a much easier way to be useful to you just because he can deliver a few Homer week it doesn’t play a week Matter what else he does. Fantasy baseball is a really strategic game, so being the one who thinks the most is a great asset.

