Niall Quinn has insisted that he remains convinced that a strong Irish league is central to the future of Irish football. The FAI interim deputy general manager believes the country’s senior clubs are the best available means to drive a wider transformation of Irish football game.

At recent FAI meetings with representatives of other leagues and member organizations, the divisions between the different areas of the game continued and skepticism about the wisdom to invest heavily in the senior game.

However, at the start of the SSE Airtricity League 2020 campaign, Quinn said the association was obliged and obliged to give priority to the League of Ireland in accordance with last week’s agreement with the government. This would have far-reaching benefits for Irish football.

“We believe an elite league from Ireland is sweeping the game,” he said on the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

“It is obvious. Look at another country in the world and you will get the corresponding results. There shouldn’t be any fear of the grassroots. There should be no fear of amateur football and especially women’s football. We have actually tied up money that women’s football has never had before.

“We had no money to do anything until last Thursday,” he continued, “but the League of Ireland is seriously mentioned in relation to the document.” So we have no choice but to help the Irish League clubs. As I would put it now, the redesigned FAI is now a pioneer for League of Ireland, it is not a blocker. It’s pretty important. “

A central association office is already in the planning phase, which supports the clubs in raising capital for the improvement of stadiums and other infrastructures. Most of them have so far been unable to secure them. In addition, says Quinn, he and the other new faces of the organization will hear what the clubs are saying and go from there.

“We want every club with a strong academy that plays football in the national league at an underage level and the top-class coaches we work with the elite to provide first-class training for these top players for hours …

familiarization

“We know our priorities, they are written down in this agreement, so we cannot sit back, have three months and say, ‘Um, you know what, we have changed our minds and will not do anything about the League of Ireland ‘. It won’t happen, people.

“But we will listen to the clubs. I think we need an induction period to understand things. We are not overflowing with money, but for the first time we have optimism in the air and will do it as best we can under the circumstances.

He also said the association was open to the clubs’ idea of ​​a new governance model for the league, but suggested that the IFA should be on board for the FAI to support the proposed All Island League.

“What is very important is that we are not ahead of our friends in Northern Ireland so we can do it together when we do things,” he said. “I have to be absolutely respectful and our association has to respect the needs of the association and the league in the north.”

Kieran Lucid continues to investigate how he can implement his plans. After the recent meetings with the Dutch consultancy Hypercube, another club meeting is said to have been scheduled for mid-next week.

