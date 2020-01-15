advertisement

A search has been launched to try to find the relatives of a professional footballer born in Derby who has become one of the best scorers in English football.

John Coyle, historian and archivist for Doncaster Rovers FC, contacted Bygones in hopes of finding a surviving relative of Tom Keetley.

The club is ready to induct Tom into its Hall of Fame and would like to present a parent with a certificate highlighting the tribute.

Mr. Coyle said: “Tom was born on November 16, 1898. His family lived at 62 Graham Street, Litchurch. He had 11 siblings; ten brothers and one sister.

“Five of his brothers were also professional footballers; Albert, Joe, Frank, Harold and Charlie.

“Joe, Frank and Harold also played for Doncaster Rovers.

Professional Derby born footballer Tom Keetley

“Tom worked and played for Victoria Ironworks in Derby and was in the Derby County books as an amateur in 1919, although he did not play for the first team.

“He pursued a long professional career between 1919 and 1934 with Bradford Park Avenue, Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Lincoln City.

“Subsequently, he played for Gresley Rovers and Heanor Town. He has scored 284 goals in the Football League in 365 games and remains one of the top scorers in English football.

“After his football career, Tom became a publican. In 1939 he was the holder of the Red Lion, Derby Road, Shardlow.

Rose and Crown, Swarkestone Road, Chellaston in the 1950s

“He was also licensed from the Rose and Crown at Chellaston.

“He died in August 1958 and is survived by his son, Thomas George Keetley, who died in June 1999.

“We requested information from Derby County FC and Notts County FC, but were unable to find details of loved ones who survived, despite their large number of siblings.”

If you are related to Tom or can help John find him, please contact him by email at JohnCoyleDRFC@gmail.com

