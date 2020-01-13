advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The multiple Gilas Pilipinas tall man Andray Blatche said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas had not reached him.

Blatche gave a harsh “No” when asked if the country’s basketball association contacted him about another commitment to the program that is now targeting the 2021 FIBA ​​Asia Cup qualification.

Earlier this month, the SBP announced that it had started looking for new candidates for a naturalized player, and had even publicly contacted former San Miguel Beer importer Chris McCullough.

Blatche, who has been the center of the Nationals in the last two World Cup games, said he saw the 24-man talent pool, half of whom are amateurs.

“I saw a couple of guys who [weren’t] surprised … But [it] also depends on what import they’ll bring in,” he said.

For the time being, Blatche, an international 6-foot-11 journeyman with stations in the NBA and the CBA, said he would focus on Mighty Sports – a team he will lead at the Dubai International Tournament in the Emirates from January 23 ,

“They finished third last year. I definitely want to go out and represent the country and definitely try to win a championship, ”he said.

“When they called me, there wasn’t even a hesitation,” he added.

The 33-year-old Blatche is still very open to serve Gilas Pilipinas again.

“Would I?” He asked, alluding to qualifying for Gilas again. “Definitely. Definitely.”

