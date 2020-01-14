advertisement

Yvonne Mpanga at the Business Trend Setters Liaison Office at Ruth Towers (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Global Business Trends, a budding brand of Good works MCM Ltd (Marketing Communications and Media) will bring together Friday the main minds and trendsetters to discuss how to make companies profitable during a cocktail at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala .

Yvonne Mpanga Simwogerere, one of the directors, said that the group is looking to deal with massive changes in the way employees work, with the aim of increasing their productivity and engagement and that mastering those changes is essential for every organization and pioneer.

Planned on the theme of profitability this decade, the event targets 200 CEOS, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Ms. Simwogerere said that the meeting aims to ensure networking, innovation, rediscovery and reinvention of known trends established in their respective industries.

They will also connect with International Community Trend Setters to share innovative ideas that guarantee income generation and retention in the country.

Five motivational speakers, including the Deputy Director General of the NSSF, Mr. Patrick Ayota, who will coach business leaders on financial planning for profitability, have been confirmed.

Others include Mr. Peter Kimbowa, (PK) Director IFE Consults and Team Leader CEO Summit, who will speak extensively on management planning for profitability while Mr. Julius Oluka, Director GoldKach, UK-based financial advisor will give advice on maintaining wealth.

Cynthia Mpanga, General Charters of Standard Chartered Bank will have a word on brand management for profitability and while Yvonne Mpanga, business development and public relations specialist will discuss optimizing commercial networks for profitability “

The event was supported by several business leaders from NSSF, HiPipo, Charmar, Afro Finance and Leasing, Uganda Funeral Services and Best Petroleum.

About global business trends

Global Business Trends is a budding brand of Goodworks MCM Ltd (Marketing Communications and Media), a private integrated consultancy, providing leading services in the areas of business development, marketing, public relations, business development. human resources, media liaison and events. management. It has been noticed that many entrepreneurs have given birth to ideas that have benefited society. The trends, although notable, were not recognized and, in some cases, were not used for further development.

In October 2017, one of the directors, Yvonne Mpanga Simwogerere, launched BUSINESS TRENDS, as a WhatsApp group, with the aim of encouraging CEOS, business leaders and entrepreneurs to

i) Network

ii) Innovate, rediscover and reinvent known trends established in their respective sectors.

iii) Establish links with the pioneers of the international community to share innovative ideas that guarantee the generation and retention of income in the country.

iv) Encourage added value through partnerships and joint ventures for mutual growth.

