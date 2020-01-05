advertisement

Former Secretary of State Julie Bishop says Australia must take a global lead on climate change in response to the bushfire crisis.

“Countries are looking for leadership and leadership directions in Australia,” she told the Nine Network on Monday.

Ms. Bishop said Australia needed to develop a coherent national climate and energy policy to present it at international conferences.

“We have no national energy policy in this country and no national approach to climate change … we are part of a global effort,” she said.

“If a country like Australia doesn’t show leadership, we can hardly blame other nations for not showing leadership in this area.”

Against increasing pressure, Scott Morrison defended his climate change record over the weekend.

The prime minister claimed that his government had always linked climate change to extreme weather conditions.

Mr. Morrison said Australia focused on exceeding its emissions reduction targets and argued what other countries were doing was a matter for them.

The Green Guide Richard Di Natale is not impressed.

“This should be a wake-up call for every member of the political establishment in Australia,” Senator Di Natale told ABC Radio.

“The reality is that we had a prime minister who decided to work effectively as a lobbyist for the coal industry at a time when he should have ensured Australian security.”

He said Australia should stop burning coal and prevent new coal mines from being built.

Originally published as Need for Climate Change Leadership: Bischof

