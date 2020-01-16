advertisement

It should come as no surprise that W.V. Raman wrote a book. The previous Indian prelude has always been one of the smartest voices in cricket, frank and knowledgeable and never shy away from expressing it.

In “The Winning Sixer”, which was officially published here by Anil Kumble on Thursday, Raman used his own experience and that of other athletes to derive leadership lessons from the sport.

Raman, the current head coach of the women’s national team; Kumble, a former Indian captain; and P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President of TVS Tires, had a lively conversation about leadership and held an audience with Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane, G.R. Viswanath, Narendra Hirwani and Mithali Raj.

advertisement

READ|

Fortunately, the focus is back on cricket, says the chairman of Cricket Australia

“I don’t think anyone is a born leader,” said Kumble. “You just throw them in the depth and see how they swim. When it comes to Indian cricket, you just learn at work. I don’t think there is a rule that this and that will be a perfect leader. You must be able to withdraw from your personal goal and view the team in a larger context. “

Raman agreed. “Experience is a tough teacher,” he said. “It punishes you first and teaches you later. You need to know the end result you want to achieve and then take that path. “

Kumble remembered the turbulent 2007/08 tour of Australia when his leadership skills were put to the test. “You need a core group of players to support you. I was lucky to have Rahul, Sourav, Sachin and Laxman, ”he said. “The game is bigger than everyone. If you think this is the end result you want to get to, things are fine. If these problems occurred … as a captain you will never be able to solve problems outside the field. The support I got from the players back then was immense. “

READ|

Smriti Mandhana on World T20: WBBL exposure helps Team India

As captain, what did he want in a team, Kumble was asked. “It was just about having a core group of players who contribute to the common goal,” he said. “How well can you hide your shortcomings as a team? That is a critical aspect. No team can be complete. It is very difficult to get a full team. If you have it, it is great, but it is very unlikely that you will get it. How well can you make sure you throw your punches at the right time? That’s what counts.”

Getting all players to pull in the same direction was key, Kumble emphasized. “Communication and respect are important. If you have these two things, it is not difficult to reconcile people with the common goal. “

advertisement