No one has done anything wrong in the debate of the first seven-way leaders of the general election campaign.

When Mary Lou McDonald started the RTÉ debate in front of a live audience at NUI Galway, she won the most. Sinn Féin made hay and polished his anti-facility ID cards with his protests about the exclusion of head-to-head debates between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

It also has momentum in this campaign, with a series of opinion polls around the 20 percent mark. McDonald’s appearance in this debate has probably confirmed her position as Ireland’s Marmite politician, but she seems comfortable in this role.

Those who support Sinn Féin or are considering it on election day will have been cheered on by their performance. She landed hits on Martin and Varadkar and successfully stitched them together in a series of her attacks. Perhaps the most memorable was when she said Sinn Féin would not be lecturing on prudence by one party that failed the economy and another party that was responsible for building the “most expensive hospital in the world”.

Those who view the Dublin Central TD as an outstanding populist will also have their views confirmed by the debate. This is not a big problem for Sinn Féin – these are not the voters that McDonald is wooing in this campaign.

(Left to right) Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar from Taoiseach, Mary Lou McDonald from Sinn Féin and Richard Boyd Barrett from Solidarity-People Before Profit will be featured in the seven-person RTÉ leadership debate at NUI Galway (NUIG) on Monday. Photo: Niall Carson / PA.

It started well

Martin, who was probably aware that he needed a strong performance after being defeated by Varadkar in a direct duel last week, started well.

Claire Byrne’s first question, which skillfully moderated the lively participants, concerned the issue of coalition and why Sinn Féin was not good enough for Martin, Varadkar and Labor leader Brendan Howlin.

Martin attacked McDonald with the allegation that the party was led by unelected officials – which Sinn Féin disputes violently – and with the issue of special criminal law, which he decided early on.

His constant performance underscored the fact that he is his party’s best asset in the election campaign, but he faded as the debate progressed, almost in direct contrast to Varadkar, his main competitor.

Varadkar started slowly and was defeated from the start, perhaps convinced that it might not be a good thing to haggle with the other six. If that was the approach, he looked too sluggish in the first few conversations, but he eventually brought life to life.

He managed to lay the foundation for how Fine Gael plans to end the campaign – in terms of taxes and how the party can be trusted to manage the economy – and he mentioned Brexit, which despite Fine Gaels did not really appear I hardly hope it would.

“It is not a bribe,” he said of his tax policy. “This way you can keep more of the money you’ve worked hard for.”

Socialist co-leader Róisín Shortall and Greens leader Eamon Ryan will be introduced to NUI Galway (NUIG) during Monday’s seven-member RTÉ leaders’ debate. Photo: Niall Carson / PA.

Freeze rent

Howlin worked hard to get involved in the debate and made valid points. He also received applause for his call for an immediate freeze on rents, despite the fact that he and Róisín Shortall, co-chair of the Socialists, took positions that at times were indistinguishable – a point that Byrne brought up with both of them.

Eamon Ryan of the Greens was also a slow starter, but made good points when he made his move.

He effectively claimed that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s housing policies would give the contractor the check, but was disappointed that climate change had occurred late at night when many had decided.

Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett received great acclaim for attacks on topics such as corporate profits and vulture funds, but it’s hard to believe that his popularity among audiences is being repeated by the party across the country.

Overall, the debate has probably not changed many opinions, but may have shown the course of this campaign – with Varadkar trying to target the Fine Gael campaign towards trust and business, and others who want to keep him from doing so.

