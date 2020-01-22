advertisement

This autumn, men can look forward to another season with casual, comfortable footwear. Sports-inspired styles and hybrid casuals dominated this week’s Project Sole New York show. Specialty stores from Memphis to Montreal have been added to their shopping lists.

“We are moving from clothing to lifestyle,” said Christian Jones, president of Christian T. Jones in Santa Clarita, California. “The shoe shop has declined. Sales of color and lifestyle shoes. “

On Oxford Street in Plano, Texas, owner Howard Khalil is expanding his range of leisure and sporty looks. “While I’m known for my suit shoes, I’m adding leather sneakers from brands like Magnanni, Moreschi and Mezlan.”

Sporty looks are also in demand at the Lansky Brothers in Memphis, Tennessee. “Sneakers break everything,” says owner Hal Lansky. It is a game breaker. There are no longer any fixed rules. “Men wear athletic looks with formal suits for business casual looks.

Alexandre Fabi, owner of Valeri Simon Hommes in Montreal, also renounces traditional clothing looks and prefers more casual styles. “It is not a sneaker, but a good leather shoe that you can wear with jackets and jeans,” he said, quoting loafers on white bottoms. “The customer doesn’t want to look too elegant.”

As Fabi, Jen Cardwell, the men’s purchaser at Lee Newman in Cherry Hill, N.J., said that the suit shoes of sports shoes take a back seat. “Dressy sneakers go from day to night,” she said, adding the versatility of a shoe. And while she hasn’t quite said goodbye to her shoe store, Cardwell has added rubber floors to the more formal look. “Men want to wear them with jeans,” she said. “They are more convenient and versatile.”

A hybrid dress-leisure-cap-toe style by Armin Oehler.

CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Rubber soles in the classic look of classic shoe brands such as Alden and Paraboot are also an important category for Sara Brown, partner of David Wood Clothiers, Portland, Maine, who is known for her range of tailored clothing. Although these looks require more elegant footwear, she said, “Traditional leather soles don’t sell. Men wear sports coats with [shoes] on command soles. “

Christopher Gumbs, sales manager at Drake’s, a shirt and tie manufacturer with branches in New York and London, agreed that boys would prefer rubber soles for their dress shoes, a trend he mentioned from brands like Alden and Paraboot.

Focca Nero sneakers on a matching sole.

CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

While men continue to put more casual and comfortable shoes in their closets, Michael Fredrickson, owner of Michael Allen in Portland, Oregon, holds on to his shoe store. “Everyone wears athletics and it is now difficult to find suit shoes,” he said, explaining that customers still need better footwear for their bespoke clothing business. “Younger men dress and wear tailored clothes. You still want a proper evening shoe. “

