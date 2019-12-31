advertisement

Alabama newcomer Dylan Moses, after a season completely lost due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, will return to the Crimson Tide next season rather than enter the NFL Draft.

Moses, a preseason All-American after being listed as a Butkus wardrobe finalist in 2018, could still have been a second- or third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, NFL scouts told AL.com.

Moses posted on his Instagram account on Monday, in part, “After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not that Life after football is what I care about the most, and I want to make sure that I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, to fulfill my goals and to fulfill my dreams …

“The 2020 season is going to be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my career in Alabama in style. The purpose of this program is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. the other is not about money stock or money – it’s about quarreling with my brothers and winning another national title. “

Moses was injured during preliminary training in August.

As a sophisticated scholar, he was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference sophomore after winning 86 team-leading meetings, including 10 for loss and 3.5 sacks. In 2017, he teamed up with all of the SEC United Nations students after making 30 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The 13th-ranked Crimson Tide (10-2) will rival 14th-ranked Michigan (9-3) Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

