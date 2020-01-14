advertisement

Lazio and Napoli both crossed into the last eight of the Italian Cup on Tuesday after easily defeating second division clubs Cremonese and Perugia.

Defending champion Lazio, who set a new record with 10 wins in a row in Serie A and in the title round, has brought Cremonese to his knees in a 4-0 win in Rome.

In less than 10 minutes, the hosts at Stadio Olimpico were ahead of a few spectators thanks to Patric, who scored the first goal after Cremonese stopper Michael Agazzi whistled the ball into the box minutes later than Marco Parolo after a cross from Jony scored the second goal.

Simone Inzaghi made eight changes against Napoli eight times this weekend, but retained goal scorer Ciro Immobile on Saturday, who finished 12 points after the break from the penalty spot with 23 points in all competitions.

The impressive Jony once again became the provider of the goal that rounded the goal. In the last minute his hissing cross from a free kick hit Bastos’ header.

The restless Napoli is in 11th place in Serie A after winning only one league game since mid-October. However, thanks to two penalties by Lorenzo Insigne, it won 2-0 against Perugia.

“This has to be a starting point. We have to stay calm and continue to improve. Insigne explained RAI Sport after the game.

Insigne scored the opening goal in the 26th minute after Mexican Hirving Lozano slipped into the box after a Mardochee Nzita foul.

The Italian international added a second when Pietro Iemmello scored a penalty after a VAR exam.

Napoli’s goalkeeper David Ospina, whose mistake proved to be costly in the defeat in the league at Lazio, saved an Iemmello penalty after another break from VAR before the break.

Elseid Hysaj was severely punished for handling in the penalty area after a cross from Diego Falcinelli struck the defender’s leg before hitting his trailing arm.

Inter Milan host the Champions League that Cagliari is following on Tuesday, while Serie A leaders Juventus host Udinese in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

