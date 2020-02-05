advertisement

HOUSTON (AP) – A 5-year-old boy from Guatemala who suffered a brain fracture in an accident and suffered bleeding around the brain is not being properly treated in an immigrant detention center in Texas for what could be traumatic brain injury, alleged family members and lawyers.

Immigration and US Customs have defended the care of the 5-year-old boy, whom the agency detained with his parents and one-year-old brother in January, about a month after the boy fell a basket. The children and their mother are in detention at the Dilley Family Detention Center in Texas, where the 5-year-old continues to have headaches and complains when he hears normal noise levels, according to his aunt and the Dr. Amy Cohen, an advocate for working with family.

The ICE said on Wednesday that several neurological exams at Dilley revealed no medical problems, but that the boy was hospitalized on Tuesday and Wednesday “for further assessment and imaging to rule out any problems”. The agency said the boy’s MRI was normal and there were no signs. that he had bleeding in his skull. He will soon be brought back to Dilley, said ICE.

Cohen provided the PA with hospital records that initially treated him after the injury. Records indicate that the boy had an epidural hematoma, which is bleeding between his brain and his skull, as well as a temporal bone fracture and a mild traumatic brain injury.

The test done now “does not mean he has no complications from the bleeding he has had,” said Cohen.

Before they were detained during what the family believed to be a routine recording, the boy had to have an appointment with a neurologist, said Cohen. He started getting wet at night, said his aunt.

The Associated Press withholds the boy and his family names because they fear an imminent deportation to Guatemala, where the boy’s mother says she has been threatened.

According to Cohen and the aunt, the mother alleged that Dilley’s medical staff told her that the injury had taken place too long ago to cause symptoms. The mother makes him wear diapers for her young child because he loses control of his bladder, said the aunt.

“She says they don’t pay much attention to her,” said the aunt. “They don’t let her explain to them that my nephew’s case is bad because of the accident he had. They don’t give him the chance. “

The boy was hospitalized on Tuesday, one day after the Associated Press contacted ICE for the first time.

In a statement, the agency said that Dilley’s medical staff had performed a neurological exam which “did not reveal any problems, and the child denied any dizziness or visual change.” The ICE also said that no medical problems were detected when the boy underwent a routine exam on January 23 or during a follow-up neurologic exam on January 27, when it is said that the mother reported that her son “ate and slept well and got along well with his peers”.

A one-year-old child was detained in Dilley before dying of a hemorrhage, according to the law firm representing his mother, Yazmin Juarez. Lawyers allege that Juarez’s daughter, Mariee, contracted a respiratory illness that was misdiagnosed and abused in Dilley.

The agency defends the medical care it provides to Dilley and its other detention centers and claims that medical care is available around the clock for detainees. But the Trump administration has come under heavy criticism for its treatment of migrant children, including large-scale family separations and the placement of families in cells far beyond their capabilities with limited food and water.

At least six migrant children have died after being detained by U.S. agents since President Donald Trump took office.

“I am surprised that people continue to tolerate the physical conditions and the cruelty to children in detention,” said Cohen, executive director of the advocacy group Every Last One.

According to ICE, the boy’s mother was arrested in May 2019 after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without permission. She was released and scheduled to report to the agency every month, but after she failed to appear at an immigration court hearing in November, a judge ordered her removal from the United States.

The woman’s husband is being held at another facility in California, according to the boy’s aunt. ICE said the mother may soon be deported.

The agency said the mother did not mention the injury to her son’s head during their detention on January 21. Cohen and the boy’s aunt said the mother said she reported the injury that day.

The boy’s aunt and Cohen say they fear his symptoms will get worse quickly.

“I fear for his immediate health and safety and for his long-term health and safety, because we know that head injuries in children can have devastating consequences for the rest of their lives,” said Cohen.

