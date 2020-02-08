advertisement

Darren MacLean poses for a photo at his new Nupo restaurant on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

When asked how to describe his new restaurant, chef Darren MacLean shrugs and says, “it’s a sushi restaurant that focuses on fish and plants.” This is it. Sounds simple enough.

While MacLean is not facial – Nupo only serves fish (often but not always in sushi form) and plant-based dishes – his new restaurant at the East Village’s Alt-Hotel is more complicated than that. A mix of Japanese techniques, Canadian ingredients and MacLean’s personal interests and influences, Nupo is not like everything else we’ve seen in Calgary, including the still-thriving yakitori MacLean restaurant, Shokuni.

Walk inside and you will find a long and elegant room with a banquet, a long row of tables and two bars: one for cocktails and one for sushi. With black accents, suave music and exquisite tablecloths, Nupo is more adult and less flirty than Shokun, but still feels young and energetic. Between the two bars, there is a window room that reveals Nupo’s hanging fish, a rare delicacy in North America that plays a central role in the restaurant’s la carte menu and its oak sushi experience.

Nupo is open at the Alt Hotel in East Village.

The eight-seat omakase grass has been moved to the back corner. Omakase is the flavor equivalent of a chef’s tasting menu, and this stylish ritual is about much more than a Sushi chef putting out a standard combo piece. Iced at $ 150 per person (which MacLean insists is below standard market prices for real omacase), the meal includes three snacks (if you can call them delicious snacks with cream “a snack”), 12 pieces of rare nigiri varieties cut with delicacies and moments coated before serving, a roll of soup, soup and dessert. The selection is constantly changing, but the fish is always sustainably sourced and served in Nupo’s special sushi rice, made with softened water to better replicate the quality of rice in Japan.

Beyond the omakase, the rest of the restaurant also offers a very heavy Japanese influence, but MacLean has no intention of painting himself as a traditional Japanese chef. Even the name Nupo looks very Asian, but it’s actually an abbreviated version of his mother’s surname, Nupponen.

“It sounds Japanese, but it’s not,” MacLean says. “This restaurant is not full Japanese. We have a Sushi bar, but when it comes to vegetables, we play. “

Sushi Omakase in Nupo.

The menu is small and forced to change, with eight plant-based selections and seven fish dishes designed to be shared, as well as à la carte Sushi. Early representations include a whole soulless fish “taco” ($ 45), a unagi don consisting of large pieces of grass-roasted eel on Sushi rice ($ 39), and the daily warayaki, which is part of the fish caught above the fiery seed ($ 29). Vegetarians could easily create a fish-free meal with fresh or aged-style cold or tofu served ($ 9), tempura green fruit ($ 14) and a bowl of vegan tonkotsu ramen made with milk. roasted cheese ($ 21).

No fish taco vouchers in Nupo.

Of course, there is plenty to drink. Sake is a good fit with almost everything at Nupo (inside the sommelier’s house can help with the pairings, especially on the omakase bar) but there is also a good selection of wine and beer, including the Okami Kasu beer that MacLean partnered with local beer Ol ‘Beautiful. Since 2020, cocktails are also a constant concern, with a tea-focused list that includes a convenient “tea-maker” made with a range of tea-infused vermouths.

Nupo is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. at 10 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

To complicate matters further, MacLean has not just opened a restaurant in Alt. Eight shares a kitchen with Nupo, but she is treated as a completely different entity, with her door located just in the waiting area of ​​Nupo. The entire restaurant has only eight locations with MacLean personally preparing an ever-changing, multi-course menu for hours.

It’s not entirely a “secret restaurant” (Nupo’s delectable dinners can spy on the Eight Table from the cocktail bar), but there is a very visible air of exclusivity. Pictures are not allowed, though the restaurant will provide images of ground guests on social media. Pre-booked month book seats (bookings until the end of April sell out immediately) and the restaurant is open only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a single seating each night.

At $ 185 per person (plus the option of an extra charge for drinks couples), it’s not cheap, but dinners can host about 12 courses exploring ingredients sourced from across Canada. If you watched a chef’s competition show and thought “I wish I was in the judge’s seat eating all these complex creations”, this is the ticket.

Eighth and Nupo are located at Clutter Street 631 S.E. and can be reached at 587-353-1388. Reservations can be made at nupo.ca or eightcdn.ca respectively.

A quick note about beloved Anju restaurant chef Roy Oh: due to a heating problem and major building construction, 17th Avenue Avenue S.W. the restaurant suddenly closed in mid-january and will not reopen. There are plans to move to a new location – stay tuned for news on version 3.0 of Anju as it rolls out.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth can be reached at elizabooth@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @elizaboothy or Instagram at @elizabooth.

