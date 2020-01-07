advertisement

Mahoning Township, Pa. – It is a damning report from the Ministry of Health.

It found that the Geisinger Medical Center near Danville was unable to provide hygienic conditions to the most vulnerable patients, premature babies in the NICU, on multiple levels.

This report comes after Geisinger officials admitted in October last year that 8 newborns had been infected with bacteria in NICU breast milk.

Three of those babies died.

Among the victims, Abel Cepeda, who died on September 30.

“Our state government has concluded that the Geisinger health system systematically and repeatedly fails to follow the most basic anti-infection practices,” said lawyer Matt Casey, who filed a lawsuit against Geisinger on behalf of Cepeda and another child.

“They never told these families that I represent that they were aware of a death in that NCIU in July 2019,” Casey said. “All the while they were blatantly violating the most basic standards when it comes to fighting infections and as a result, three children are dead.”

Among the findings of the state, the NICU of Geisinger:

Cannot clean, clean and routinely check breast milk preparation and storage equipment.

Unable to maintain sanitary conditions, as evidenced by “storage of linen directly on the floor” and “storage of clean patient equipment without protective coverings in the hallway.”

And it failed to “check breast milk donor for bacterial contamination”.

“This was conscience and recklessly ignoring the most basic safety standards that were designed to help their most vulnerable patients,” Casey said. “They did it intentionally.”

A new statement from the Geisinger Medical Center stated that it was quoted on October 18 because it had no written policy for cleaning equipment for measuring breast milk.

These quotes were immediately addressed that day and it follows a state-approved corrective action plan.

