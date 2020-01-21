advertisement

TheWrap has learned that a number of unlawful death lawsuits filed by Prince’s family members have been dismissed.

The Associated Press first reported the news, saying it was almost certain that Prince’s family members had reached an agreement with the defendants on the cases, including Walgreens, an Illinois hospital, and a doctor in Minnesota, all of whom are in the Weeks before his death. However, no details have been released.

The lawyers in the case either did not return a request to speak or refused to comment on the nature of the settlement.

advertisement

Also read: Prince is honored at the Grammys in Tribute Concert Special on CBS

John Goetz, a lawyer representing Prince’s estate, clarified that a medical negligence lawsuit against Howard Kornfeld is still pending in the appeal process. Kornfeld is a California addiction specialist who was contacted by Prince’s employees before his death.

The artist’s family said Kornfeld was obliged to inform his staff that Prince should be recommended for treatment, but the judge found no evidence that Kornfeld had ever communicated with Prince or that a relationship was being established. The case was dismissed in September, but the plaintiffs have filed an appeal.

The Prince family filed criminal complaints against death in April 2018. However, some of the lawsuits were silently dismissed last summer.

Also read: Neil Peart, rush drummer, dies at the age of 67

In August, lawsuits against pharmaceutical chain Walgreens and the Trinity Medical Center in Illinois were dismissed, and in November, lawsuits against Dr. Michael Schulberg and his former employer were permanently rejected in November 2019. Schools and the Trinity Medical Center treated Prince in Illinois the weeks before his death, and Walgreens filled his prescriptions.

Prince died on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl. No lawsuits have been filed in connection with his death, and the source of the counterfeit pills that killed him remains unknown.

Prince died without a will and his estate was once valued at around $ 200 million.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

Hollywood’s Notable 2020 Deaths (Photos)



David Stern, The former long-time commissioner of the NBA died on January 1st after a brain hemorrhage, as the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. He was 77 years old.

Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died at his Beverly Hills home on January 6, according to People Magazine. He was 27 years old.



Silvio Horta Silvio Horta, creator of the ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty”, was found dead on January 7th in a motel room in Miami. He was 45 years old.

Neil Peart The drummer and songwriter of the Canadian progressive rock band Rush from the 70s and 80s died on January 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

Harry groves Harry Hains, an actor and producer who has appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel, The OA, Sneaky Pete, and The Surface, died on January 7th. He was 27 years old.

Buck Henry The actor, screenwriter, and director who co-developed Get Smart, co-wrote The Graduate, and co-directed Warren Beatty’s 1978 hit Heaven Can Wait died on January 8th in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

Edd Byrnes The actor who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also appeared in the series “77 Sunset Strip” as a teen idol “Kookie” died on January 8th. He was 87 years old.

Ivan Passer Ivan Passer, a pioneer of the Czech New Wave, who often collaborates with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way”, died on January 9th. He was 86 years old.

Stan Kirch Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series” from the 90s, died on January 11th. He was 51 years old.

Rocky Johnson Rocky Johnson, member of the WWE Hall of Fame and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on January 15 at the age of 75.

Previous slide

Next slide

A look at the stars in film, television, music, sports and media that we lost this year

advertisement