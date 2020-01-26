advertisement

Dundee United has the “best finisher” in Scotland, according to the manager who let him curse this weekend.

It took a goal in the 90th minute for Lawrence Shankland to save a point against Morton and keep United’s long and proud unbeaten home record.

And Cappielow boss David Hopkin has given the prolific striker the highest compliment he has received all season considering the players who score goals in the above league.

advertisement

“We frustrated Dundee United, scored a good goal, but we knew they would have a chance and it fell on the wrong person,” said Hopkin.

“I don’t think it was the best header he ever scored.

“He is the best finisher in Scotland. Its movement in the box is fantastic. He takes off people and knows where the balloon will arrive. “

The rear post header was another example of Shankland’s cruelty when the stakes are high.

“It was one of the few centers that we did not put on the heads of the half-centers,” said manager Robbie Neilson.

“He worked extremely hard, but we didn’t get a lot of quality for him. I’m glad he got his target and it’s another one for his stats. “

advertisement