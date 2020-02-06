advertisement

Last night, federal tax cuts equal to $ 1.73 a week were questioned by members of the Commons finance committee.

Middle-class prosperity minister Mona Fortier said, “It is incumbent upon us to be more familiar with the needs of Canadians … Many people are feeling the squeeze at the end of the month and need a little help to fulfill the conclusions … We still have our work cut out to strengthen the middle class. “

According to Blacklock, Bill C-2 was passed by Parliament last December proposing a gradual increase in personal tax exemption. The cut comes in at $ 90 this year which is only $ 1.73 a week.

Fortier told the Commons that the cut “means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food.”

Conservative MP Pat Kelly said, “There’s about $ 1.70 a week. Will this pay for groceries?”

Minister Fortier responded, “We know we still have work to do.”

New Democrats MP Peter Julian called the tax cut and said, “It is disturbing to me because it seems out of touch with the reality that many Canadian families face.”

“Half of Canadian households are $ 200 away from bankruptcy at the end of each month,” he said, “People are saying $ 1.73 won’t make a big difference. That’s the figure the Budget Office said was the impact. this year. “

Fortier said the cut puts “more money in their pockets” and added, “It’s up to us to be more familiar with the needs of Canadians.”

“You know, I’m seeing the middle class and we know that Canadians want to have access to a good home, they want to be able to pay for education for their children, they want a decent and decent pension sure, and they want a good job, “Fortier noted,” They have a cost of living, and the middle class – it’s important to say that the middle class has the reality of wanting that good place, education and retirement. , we can see it that way. “

When asked what the average Canadian income from Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre is, Fortier’s answer was, “Excuse me?”

“What is the average income of Canadians today?” She said, “When we talk about middle-class Canadians and Canadians, we know that, depending on where they live and depending on their reality, they will have a different income.”

The Blacklock Reporter noted that $ 48,000 a year is the median income for single parent homes in Canada while they are $ 68,600 for couples with children.

