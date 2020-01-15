advertisement

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Lawmakers, prison staff, business owners and residents around SCI Retreat near Shickshinny are all against the closure of the prison and are concerned about what this means for the future of the area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections sent a final report to Governor Tom Wolf and recommended closing SCI Retreat in Luzerne County.

The decision comes after two emotional public hearings and controversy at the first public hearing. Corrections Department Secretary John Wetzel was overheard and said he was pretending to be listening to the community’s input on the decision, so a second had to take place with the deputy secretary of the department.

“Obviously not entirely unexpected given the disastrous approach to holding public hearings and it just seems like a failed government response. Have they really taken the concerns expressed by residents, community leaders, people working at SCI seriously? Retreat? “Asked Senator Lisa Baker, (R) 20th District.

Those who mentioned the senator would say no.

“That’s true,” said Shickshinny resident Joe Zawatski. “Nobody wants it closed. That is definitely a big employer of the area.”

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association said, “This process has been a sham from the start and it’s dangerous because it puts money above public safety.”

In addition to job losses, people living around SCI Retreat are concerned about the economic impact that closure will have on neighboring communities.

“The supermarkets, the drug stores, the hardware store, all the companies in the area will suffer because those guys are going somewhere else,” said James Bach, Business Association of the Greater Shickshinny Area.

“It is somewhat disappointing. It is also very disturbing and disturbing to me that I represent Shickshinny and the Shickshinny Sewer Authority. Will the plant be able to work? What effect will it have on the residents there?” Sen. Baker added.

State representative Gerald Mullery is planning the closure and hopes to help. In a statement he said: “We must help the communities directly affected by this closure. I, along with a few colleagues and the governor, have begun drafting legislation that will help workers and municipalities in charge of closure started.”

Senator Baker agrees and hopes that the state will keep its promise to help the communities affected by the closure.

“We need a lot of support and I hope this administration has a plan on how to help communities move forward,” said Senator Baker.

Although local lawmakers are preparing for closure, the final decision is up to Gov. Wolf, who is expected to make the decision by the end of the week.

