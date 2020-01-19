advertisement

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls weathered a poor performance with a strong finish in the first three quarters.

Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth and the Bulls rallied from 15 points in the closing stages for a 118-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Chicago, which was 19 points behind, held the Cavaliers to 14 points in the fourth and forced 10 sales.

Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points for the bulls, who won two out of three.

LaVine scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games.

“We just put together a last little run at the right time,” said LaVine. “Sometimes it’s just seven or eight good minutes for a good run and you can win the game.

“It was ugly up to this point, but we reversed it and that’s all that matters.”

Kevin Love had 29 points and Collin Sexton added 26 when Cleveland dropped his fourth straight.

“It is burning to lose this game,” said Cavaliers coach John Beilein. “Forget the lead we had … we’re only better than 26 sales. Sometimes we get a little scared or try to do too much, and as a coaching staff at Fundamentals we have to do more work.”

With Bulls 114-111 leading, the Cavaliers seemed to have a chance to tie the game when Love raised the baseline for a basket and referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich asked Markkanen for a touch foul 20.1 seconds ahead.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen, however, turned against the call and the foul was lifted after a review. The Chicagoer took the lead by 114-113.

“I knew I didn’t bump him,” said Markkanen. “I was confident that they would pick up the call. I wasn’t really surprised. “

LaVine then stretched it to 117-113 with a three-point game remaining at 16.5 seconds. Cedi Osman hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining to make it a one-point game.

“I had a good look,” said Love. “I probably shouldn’t have tried it.”

After taking the lead 33:31 at the end of the first quarter, Cleveland managed to take Chicago 40:25 in the lead. The cavaliers were 14 for 17 (82.4%) from the field, including 7 from 9 to 3-hand. These numbers included a miss on a curve just inside the halftime line before the halftime buzzer.

Love set the pace for Cleveland’s 73:56 lead during the break with 23 points in the 9:11 shootout, including 4 out of 6 at 3 points. The forward contract for the 12th year averaged 17.1 points.

The Cavaliers took the lead with 102: 87 and seemed to be in control. But Chicago suddenly came to life, opening the quarter with a 16: 2 run and pulling within 104: 103 with just over six minutes ahead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: G Dante Exum (right ankle) was doubtful when the team arrived at the United Center, but decided to play after testing. He finished with two points in 15 minutes.

Bullen: Markkanen only tried two shots in the second half of Friday’s loss in Philadelphia, which was a hot topic. “He didn’t shoot the ball enough last night,” said Boylen. “It’s not that he wasn’t involved. I have to make sure he gets more than two shots.”

Small lineup

For most of the fourth, the Bulls used a lineup with Markkanen in the middle and Chandler Hutchison in power forward. “It was an aggressive lineup,” said LaVine. “We played theater outside and had to. When Hutch is out there, he can rebound and push him too, so we’re a lot faster. “

TRAVEL WOES

Both teams were playing on the street on Friday night and were supposed to fly to Chicago immediately after the game, but neither could start. The winter storm in the East and Midwest hit the Bulls in Philadelphia and the Cavaliers in Memphis. Each team landed in Chicago late Saturday morning.

“If we couldn’t end up in Chicago, they couldn’t end up here,” said Beilein. “We both have heavy losses and we both have to deal with them.”

NEXT

Cavaliers: hosts New York on Monday evening.

Bulls: Monday in Milwaukee.

