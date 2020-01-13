advertisement

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) – Red-hot lava spit from a volcano near the Philippine capital Manila on Monday as tens of thousands fled through heavy ashes and frightening tremors, and the authorities have planned to evacuate hundreds of thousands more for fear of a larger eruption.

Clouds of ash from the Taal volcano reached Manila, 65 kilometers (40 miles) north, Sunday, forcing the closure of the country’s main airport, with more than 500 flights canceled. The airport partially reopened on Monday after the ash fall subsided.

There were no immediate reports of death or major damage directly attributable to the eruption. A truck, however, slipped out of control on an ash-covered road, killing the driver and injuring three companions in Laguna Province in an accident that police said may have been linked to slippery conditions.

The government disaster response agency and other officials have reported that more than 30,000 villagers have fled their homes in the hard-hit province of Batangas and the neighboring province of Cavite. Officials expected the number to increase.

Some residents were unable to flee their ash-covered villages immediately due to lack of transportation and poor visibility. Others refused to leave their homes and farms.

“We have a problem – our people are panicking about the volcano because they want to save their livelihoods, their pigs and their herds of cows,” Mayor Wilson Maralit of Balete city said on DZMM radio. “We are trying to stop them from coming back and warning that the volcano can explode again at any time and touch them.”

Maralit, whose town lies along the shore of Taal Lake, which surrounds the erupting volcano, called troops and more police to prevent people from sneaking into their villages.

After cleaning and shifting the ash-laden winds away from Manila, officials partially reopened the main airport and allowed the planes to take off. President Rodrigo Duterte’s plane was able to land in Manila on Monday from his hometown of Davao, his spokesman said, adding that he had seen the extent of the disaster from the plane.

Taal suddenly came to life on Sunday, throwing steam, ash and stones up to 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the sky, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

On Monday, the column of ash and steam reached a height of 2 kilometers (about a mile), with lava fountains gushing out less than half that height before falling into the waters of the lake surrounding the main crater. The lava also sprang from another vent north of the main crater, said Renato Solidum, who heads the institute.

Frequent tremors and pressure buildup from the 1,020-foot (311-meter) volcano, one of the smallest in the world, however, indicated that a major and far more dangerous eruption could still occur, he said. declared.

The government agency monitoring volcanoes increased the level of danger around Taal by three notches on Sunday at level 4, indicating that a dangerous eruption in a few hours or days was possible. Level 5, the highest, means that such an eruption is in progress.

The last disastrous eruption of the volcano occurred in 1965, when more than 200 people were killed.

Irene de Claro, mother of four, worries about her father, who remains in their village of Agoncillo while the rest of the family flees.

“My father is gone. We also don’t know what happened to our house because the ashes were knee-deep, it was very dark and the ground was constantly shaking when we left, “said de Castro at a school in the town of Lemery. . “It is very likely that we cannot go back on anything. We came back to zero. “

The small island where the volcano is located has long been designated a “permanent danger zone”, although fishing villages have existed there for years. These residents have all been evacuated, volcanology officials said, adding that there should also be a total evacuation of endangered communities within 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) of Taal,

Government work has been suspended and schools closed in much of the city, including Manila, due to the health risks associated with the ashes.

Taal is considered the second most restive of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, detonated its summit north of Manila in 1991 in one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.

Each year around 20 typhoons and other major storms also hit the Philippines, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

