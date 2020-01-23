advertisement

MMA fighter Fallon Fox, who twice broke an opponent’s skull to win a match, has been called the bravest athlete in history. Fox, a transgender male to female athlete, destroyed Erika Newsome in a Coral Gables, FL, MMA fight during which she “secured a handle on Newsome’s head … With her hands gripping the back of Newsome’s skull, she delivered a massive knee, bringing her foot in while pulling her opponent’s head down. The blow went down on Newsome’s chin and threw, unconscious, the first face in the belt. “This was Newsome’s last pro fight.

The LGBT publication names former US Navy specialist Fallon Fox, who was later identified as a woman and became an MMA women fighter, during which time they broke an opponent’s skull as ‘the bravest athlete in history’ https: //t.co/ql7IOuMAXH— ripx4nutmeg (@ ripx4nutmeg) January 21, 2020

But at Outsports, a male body that beats an unconscious female body is bravery. Not only has Fox beaten women in the ring, it has won every match but one, but it has destroyed online attacks from the likes of Joe Rogan. I think we can all agree that going back to the internet after Joe Rogan knocked you down is far bolder than facing another male of your muscle mass and size in a fight.

The fox also defeated Tamikka Brents, giving it a concussion and breaking 7 orbital bones. But this is also very bold, taking an unfair advantage of the male and using it to give opponents with female body brain damage.

The deputy defended Fox, saying “Fallon was born with a peel. No one is perfect. I throw a lot of salad. She grew up as a boy, as I’ve been told is traditional in Ohio for babies born with expressive genitals. calm has never sat with her and, since 2008, she has been a woman of mind, body and soul. ”Brents was not told that Fox was trans before he fought.

“I’ve fought many women and have never felt the strength I felt in a fight the way I did that night,” Brents said, recounting her experience fighting Fox. “I can’t answer whether she was born a man or not because I’m not a doctor. I can only say, I’ve never felt so overwhelmed in my life and I’m an abnormally strong female in myself … I’m still not agree to fights fox. Any other job or career I say he has to deal with, but when it comes to a combat sport I think that’s not fair. “Vice said it was just” loud. “

There has been much debate over what makes a woman, from early poets to Vice Magazine. Whereas the consensus was once that they were mystical, mysterious, coquettish beings who destroyed men with their evil beauties, beings to be possessed, possessed, sold and abused, the women’s suffrage movement and the fight for women’s rights came and disappeared old ideas, claiming that women were just men, men with female bodies.

Thanks to the trans movement we can return to the original notion that being a woman is to possess a special kind of spirit that makes you want to be crushed, beaten, bleeding and cared for. Ah, progress.

There is no consensus among sports organizations about what gives a man enough disadvantage to compete against women. The International Olympic Committee says a male should suppress testosterone to be at or below 10 nanomoles per liter of blood for a period of one year before competition. Women taking testosterone would need years of hormones to get to that.

Muscle mass does not decrease significantly with hormone treatment. Extinction of the genitals does not reduce bone density. There are no cohesive federal laws in the US to determine what makes a qualified male to compete against women, and while men have won the women’s championship, female athletes have not risen to high levels of competition for men.

Speaking to Outsports, Fox says: “My teammates had no idea I was trans. They recognized my stamina, my strength, my ability to drop weight in the same category as cisgender women. There was no idea in their minds. to them that I don’t belong. They weren’t thinking, oh my God, she’s going to kill somebody. “” That fox can pass while a woman doesn’t deny her masculine advantages, nothing can.

Fox had gone against her will, which led to her induction into the LGBT Sports Hall of Fame. That’s where Fox’s bravery came into play. When UFC and MMA promoters like Invicta refused to let him compete against women, Fox decided to beat women anyway. Time will tell if MMA gives it another chance.

