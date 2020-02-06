advertisement

The juice on ‘Love Island’ is about to get a lot juicier as the islanders prepare for the inevitable.

At the first glimpse of “ Love Island ” tonight, we see Laura Whitmore returning to the main villa to drop the bomb as the recoupling is fast approaching.

Laura says to those currently in the main villa, “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a huge decision to make. I will now ask you one by one if you can. want to stay with your current partner, who has been living at Casa Amor for a few days, or if you want to pull yourself together with one of these boys standing in front of you.

“The boys also had to make the decision to stay with you or join one of the girls at Casa Amor. Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate test of the relationship. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys decided to do. “

Will Callum return with Molly? Will one of the girls choose to stay single in the hope that her boys will come back empty-handed? And can Shaughna stop thinking about Callum for 30 seconds?

Stay tuned to your TV tonight when “Love Island” continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin media One.

