The Morrison government backbencher, who was rated “Climate Denier” on the UK breakfast show, has struck back and calls the show’s meteorologist “ignorant pommy weather girl” who “doesn’t know what she’s talking about”.

Liberal MP Craig Kelly appeared Good morning Britain Defending Prime Minister Scott Morrison for dealing with Australia’s bushfire disaster.

He was confronted by hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over the Prime Minister’s response to the national emergency – particularly his decision to vacation in Hawaii.

The wreck interview also included a lesson GMB Meteorologist Laura Tobin told Mr. Kelly, “You bury your head in the sand” and “You are not a climate skeptic, you are a climate denier.”

Mr. Kelly replied on Facebook and wrote, “Oh no, ignorant pommy weather girl calls me a climate change refuser.”

Tobin later returned fire on Twitter using the hashtag #notaweathergirl and describing her credentials and qualifications.

“I know what I’m talking about,” she wrote. “Do you?”

This morning when Mr. Kelly was interviewed on the subject GMB When he appeared on ABC Radio National, he shot more at Tobin and Morgan.

“You were trained by a weather reporter,” host Tom Tilley said to Mr. Kelly.

“The weather girl had no idea what she was talking about,” said Mr. Kelly after Tilley suggested that Tobin had “taught” him.

“These facts have to be said. If you are at these shows and you are prevented from doing that, there is nothing I can do about it, ”said Kelly.

Tilley asked if the member was embarrassed for Hughes to appear on the show.

“Don’t you think you embarrassed the prime minister instead of defending him?” Asked Tilley.

“What do you think your colleagues will think of your performance?”

Mr. Kelly said he was doing his duty as a government member during a national disaster.

“We have had these disasters in the past. Everyone is behind the leader. Unfortunately, during this disaster, we saw people who tried to take advantage of it for political advantage. “

When asked why he appeared on British television when he was just a hind leg, Mr. Kelly said he was “out there to defend our nation”.

Tilley asked Mr. Kelly if he was part of a “denialist cult” that had taken over the coalition government – a proposal Kevin Rudd made yesterday.

“There is no denialist cult,” said Kelly.

The GMA The appearance was received by stinging criticism on the Internet and reports within the government.

During the seven-minute interview, Morgan and Reid took turns interviewing the former furniture seller who became a MP, then turned to the expert, in-house meteorologist Tobin, who studied physics and meteorology at Reading University in the UK.

“Australia just had the highest annual temperature ever measured in 2019,” Tobin told Kelly.

“Right now we want everyone in the world to commit to reducing our global temperature rise. You have the second highest carbon emission per person on earth and you stick your head in the sand. This is a climate emergency. “

On Twitter, Ms. Tobin wrote that she was “frustrated” that Mr. Kelly could not or would not make the connection between man-made climate change and bushfires in Australia.

Reid asked Mr. Kelly whether the prime minister should have vacationed in Hawaii at the height of the bushfire.

“It’s a national emergency, isn’t it?”

“You would expect the national leader to take command and not fly out of the country.”

Mr. Kelly replied that the only thing a national leader could do was wait until he received a response from the Prime Minister asking for more resources.

“Or he could show leadership,” said Reid.

Morgan intervened: “The truth is that he was absent when the fires burned. Scott Morrison believed that the correct response to these fires in Australia was to be on the beach in Hawaii.

“And that was a violation of his duty as leader of Australia.”

Mr. Kelly was also challenged for comments he had made to the Australians to encourage them to use as much gas as possible this summer.

Kelly, you performed at an event a few months ago when you said the following: ‘Make sure you burn as much oil and gas as you can over the summer and put your roast in a gas-fired oven Hold your gas cylinders in your hand and fly from one end of the country to the other, ”said Morgan. “Why would you say something like that?”

Mr. Kelly replied, “Piers, that has nothing to do with our fires.”

But Mr. Morgan shot back immediately.

“Mr. Kelly, given that most scientists in the world believe that the planet is warming to a dangerous level and that much of the contributing factors come from man-made use of fossil fuels and our carbon footprint, why should you, as a senior politician in Australia, encourage people to do the opposite of what any scientist advises us to do? “

“Well, piers, because fossil fuels are one of the things our lifestyle depends on,” said Kelly.

rohan.smith1@news.com.au | @ro_smith

