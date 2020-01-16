advertisement

Early on in “My Name Is Lucy Barton”, the successful author of Laura Linney gave advice that she received from a writing teacher: “Go to the side with a heart that is as open as the heart of God.” And Linney’s approach to this material is wonderfully open-minded, the unlikely adaptation of an Elizabeth Strout novel from 2016 that at first glance is not suitable for the stage (or the screen).

Most of the action takes place in a hospital room in Manhattan, where Barton has been suffering from a mysterious illness for nine long weeks after appendicitis. Spoiler alert: she doesn’t die. But isolated from her husband and two young daughters, she has plenty of time to take stock – especially when suddenly her long-estranged mother turns up, who shows up at the foot of her bed with native gossip from her house in rural Illinois, and a stubborn resistance to it dealing with the past or its shortcomings as parents in a household characterized by poverty and abuse.

Alone on stage for the 90-minute run of the show, which opened on Wednesday at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater on Broadway, Linney skillfully alternates between Lucy’s authoring voice and her mother’s sharp twang from the Midwest, without ever in one Cartoon decay.

Bob Crowley’s simple set design, complemented by Luke Halls’ video projections, helps stage Linney’s performance, which maintains a sly sense for narrative progress, even as she wanders off the beaten path. (The adaptation comes from Rona Munro.)

Under the nuanced direction of Richard Eyre, she remains in full control of the story, even though she goes back from Lucy’s hospitalization to her stubborn, television-free Illinois and looks at a future success that is associated with sacrifice and loss.

And yes, there is an impact on this very American escape and reinvention story, which may be reinforced because our hero is a woman. “I didn’t fly across the country to tell me we were garbage,” chastises her mother Lucy, pointing out the physical and intellectual distance that her daughter has put between her. And while a male hero shrugs so easily, Lucy feels the brunt at that moment – and a little regret about some of her decisions.

What is also apparent is how much her mother’s stubbornness and self-determination – and her ability to stay with a difficult war veteran affected by PTSD – have influenced her daughter’s ability to take a completely different path for herself. Lucy admits to be stunned that this compatriot has managed to navigate a major city airport, taxis, and the Byzantine halls of a large city hospital. “Wasn’t easy,” says her mother. “But I have a tongue in my head and I used it.”

Lucy too. But more importantly, she has a bright, open heart.

10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, from “The Sound Inside” to “Halfway Bitches” (Photos)

The wrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continued to surpass the revival.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing just as well as her difficult student in creative writing. Directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation are the hallmarks of an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to give comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz heads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it childproof by making the children an asset. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three tasks in this musical when it comes to writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

