“Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern will play a fictional series in “Just One Drink”, in which Dern plays a bartender who interacts with customers in a series of vignettes, all of whom are in different emotional difficulties.

Few other details of the show were shared by Quibi. The show was written by Nick Hornby, who received an Oscar nomination a few years ago for his adaptation of Colm Tóibin’s novel Brooklyn. Dern, who appears in films with Oscar nominations such as “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”, will act as executive producer, as well as Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures. Hornby and Elisa Ellis for Platform One Media, the studio behind the show, will also be EP.

Quibi is scheduled to start on April 6th. $ 4.99 per month is charged for ad-financed streaming and $ 7.99 for ad-free service. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave the world a first glimpse of Quibi earlier this month at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and gave an insight into 175 new shows in the first year.

The duo’s appearance followed that Quibi 2019 put dozens of shows from a number of big stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray, Kris and Kendall Jenner and Stephen Curry in the right light. In the past few weeks, Quibi Justin Roiland, co-creator of “Rick & Morty”, has managed to lead a new Claymation series, Reese Witherspoon for telling a documentary about “wild” female animals and Bill Burr for his own comedy series ,

Quibi wants to stand out from a growing list of streaming services by creating episodes of up to 10 minutes long (Quibi is short for “Quick Bites”). In an interview with TheWrap last week, Katzenberg said Quibi is not worried about competition from providers like Disney + when it comes to attracting subscribers.

“We’re in a marathon, not a sprint,” said Katzenberg. “Disney + is a 100-year brand with the world’s most valuable and important intellectual property. We are a different use case and do not have the same brand awareness. So we don’t think we’ll start like a rocket ship. We believe that we have built this up over several years. “

