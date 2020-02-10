advertisement

Laura Dern is a proud daughter.

The 53-year-old actress brought tears to her mother, Diane Ladd, after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Netflix’s 92nd Oscar Sunday for “Marriage Story”.

“Some say never meet your heroes,” said Dern during her emotional acceptance speech. “I say if you are really blessed you will get her as your parents. I will share this with my acting hero, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You have a game. I love you.”

Dern – who defeated Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) – hugged her mother immediately after the winner was announced.

Moments behind the scenes, Dern said the heart-warming moment with her mother “means the world”. She wrote her acting career to her parents.

“I went backstage and people told me that my mother was very moved and that makes me so happy to get up and sing her praises,” said Dern after her speech in the press room. “(My parents) literally brought me here and artistically brought me here. So that means the world. Thank you.”

Her victory was a full moment for Dern, who attended the Oscar ceremony for the first time alongside Ladd in 1974 at the age of 7. (“I remember accidentally stumbling on my dress and falling into Tatum O’Neal.”) Jahr brought Dern Ladd and her children Ellery Harper (18) and Jaya Harper (15) to the Oscars.

“This is the best birthday present ever!”

Ladd, 84, was nominated three times for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress: 1974 “Alice no longer lives here”, 1990 “Wild at Heart” and 1991 “Rambling Rose”. Dern’s father Bruce, 83, received two nominations: a nomination for best supporting actor for “Coming Home” in 1979 and a nomination for best actor for “Nebraska” in 2013.

This is Dern’s first Oscar win. And to make the moment even more special, it’s her birthday on Monday.

“Thank you for this gift,” said Dern. “It’s the best birthday present ever.”

