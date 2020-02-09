advertisement

A musical homage to the gayest moments of 2019 in the film culminated in a funny ode to the star “Marriage Story”.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica were in full swing as the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Chorus stepped onto the stage in the tent, delivering a homage to the gays that can only be described as epic and funny moments in the film by 2019. This culminated in an ode to the nomination for the Oscar for best supporting actress and the all-round canvas icon Laura Dern. Count “Laura Dern who orders a kale salad” and “Laura Dern who is slutty dressed in court” – and refer to her villainous performance as a passionate lawyer Nora Fanshaw in “Marriage Story” – as one of the gayest film moments of the Year 2019. Watch the video below.

Indie Spirits’ appearance – which will surely enter the hall of fame for the greatest indie spirits moments of all time – followed an otherwise tame afternoon presented by dead presenter Aubrey Plaza in a monologue introduction aimed at the Academy, blow him up diversity department. She did her best to insult everyone involved. “Jennifer Lopez is here, people. She just played the Super Bowl last weekend. What did you do, Mary Kay Place? Nothing, because you’re a lazy sack of shit! You’re just kidding, you’re a national treasure, ”she said.

advertisement

connected

connected

Along with the song that heralds the size of Laura Dern, the Spirits show featured images of some of Dern’s best-known works, from “Wild at Heart” to “Blue Velvet”. “Marriage Story” later received the Robert Altman Award. Dern’s earlier “Marriage Story” wins the Golden Globe for the best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a film, the EE BAFTA for the best supporting actress and the film actor Gildenpreis for outstanding performance of an actress in – surely soon after receiving an Oscar on Sunday evening a supporting role. Since 2017, as Renata Klein in HBO’s legendary drama series “Big Little Lies”, which also earned her the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actresses in a limited series or a film, Laura Dern has experienced a renaissance in David Lynch’s work after decades of cult roles ,

Check out all the winners of the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 here and browse through a gallery of looks from Blue Carpets. The following stream was created with the kind permission of The Hollywood Reporter.



Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement