Laura Dern has been very busy this award season, but that hasn’t stopped her from bringing her fashionable A-Game to any occasion. The actress “Marriage Story” looked elegant in green at the Oscar nominees’ cocktail party in London last night.

Laura Dern at the Oscar nomination party.

The 52-year-old attended the party in a stylish ensemble. She was wearing a green, silky dress with a tie at the waist and a pleated frill detail on the top. It matched the dress with a long green coat that reached up to the ankles. She embellished the look with a gold necklace and ring and a black handbag that she held on the gold metal bracelet from the front. As footwear, Dern wore a pair of high black leather boots that highlighted the star with its chunky heels.

Laura Dern on the red carpet of the BAFTA nomination party.

The star turned it on for the BAFTA nomination party, which took place in London today. The actress set out for a glittering look for today’s event. She was wearing slim black pants, a lace top, and a sequin blazer over it. For accessories, Dern took a pair of shiny silver earrings and a matching clutch. As footwear, the actress “Big Little Lies” wore a pair of pointed velvet pumps, most of which were covered by her pants.

