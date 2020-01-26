advertisement

Alberio Bathory-Frota and James Marusiak, founders of Launchcode.

Supplied Photography / Postmedia

The Edmonton liquor store that is trying to crack down on alcohol theft set up has installed an identity scanner from the Calgary Launchcode company – North America’s largest network of identity scanners.

advertisement

Launchcode was founded in 2005 by Alberio Bathory-Frota and James Marusiak, two young computer engineers who decided they wanted to be in business together and thought they had an idea to get started.

They knew that casinos and nightclubs were facing customer identification problems, so they were busy finding a solution. Fake ID cards range from the latest new endeavors, to sophisticated documents printed by professional facilities that are indistinguishable to the human eye.

PatronScan is a proprietary system that verifies and validates IDs, and can accept a wide range of driver’s licenses, cards, passports and even paper-based IDs in some countries.

It is bad news for those targeted by crime, as today PatronScan has equipment in 203 cities around the world, and an electronic world map in its office shows that more than a million scans are verified every two weeks. Bars and casinos are still the main market, but they are also welcomed by hotel owners, property management companies and rental cars.

Accepting a fake ID puts car rental companies at risk of supplying a vehicle they may never see again. Avis has installed PatronScan scanners in a number of locations across Australia.

The company now has 28 staff in Calgary and has representative offices in the US, Australia and the UK, and plans to expand this division to Europe.

The increase in staff and workload meant they needed to move to larger space, and Chris Saunders and Ryan Haney of JLL – who had found their first 3,300-square-foot bay partners – signed up. to find new environments.

They moved them to a pallet manufacturing plant in Eastlake that has been refurbished into an attractive, bright, 10,000-square-foot office space, R&D, assembly, a kitchen, fitness room and even a locked pumpkin court with glass.

A fun place to work, employees are encouraged to get Special Project Promises to work on something they think they want to experiment with. One result is a high-tech screen that keeps track of employee squash stairs, as well as showing videos of what players consider great shots being recorded by hitting a button on the court.

The move to new classy venues also prompted a change of name from Servall to Launchcode, and the new branding, website and other marketing tools were designed with the help of C&B Advertising.

The talent Launchcode has been able to hire is also in charge of a second venture that is reaping good rewards for Bathory-Freto and Marusiak – a software development company.

They had been approached by a retirement home telling them of a problem they had in staffing and wondered if the company could design something to help as they couldn’t find anything “on the shelf”.

The software it provided is now being offered to other seniors’ residences, and there are many other industries that can use and save time and money with the new planning software. As a result of its success, the company launched a new Start Up Studio division focusing on developing other custom software solutions and then using its office infrastructure and extensive international marketing experience in joint ventures. to support new clients.

Things are going well for Launchcode, which owns enough land in its lot to build another building when the need for expansion arises.

But Bathory-Freto says the enterprise has a big problem – finding software programmers with the skills and attitude to fit into his team. Playing a good pumpkin game is also a preference.

Notes:

The Big Ball 2020 event is a fashionable fundraiser in support of thousands of Calgary men and their families dealing with mental health issues through the Men’s Women’s Health Initiative at Calgary Prostate Cancer Center. Led by Dr. Shelley Spaner, radiologist and PCC board member, attendees at this year’s event will again gather at the Arts Hotel pool on Jan. 31.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

advertisement