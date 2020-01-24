advertisement

A fundraiser was organized in memory of Derby student Arjun Singh after his death.

The JustGiving page describes the 20 year old boy from Heatherton as “a nice, warm, funny, strong, handsome brother and son”

The goal, says the page, is to raise funds on behalf of Arjun “so that we, as a family, can live so many of his wishes and dreams in his memory,” reports NottinghamshireLive.

The funds are also expected to go to the police and family liaison officers.

“Arjun loved his time at the university and the experiences he had with his friends were among his best, so we will also be making a donation to the University of Nottingham Trent on his behalf,” said a statement on the page.

“Finally, we would like to thank everyone who shared the story of Arjun.

Candles were lit in memory of Arjun Singh.

“We have read all of your comments and messages and we can feel the support of family, friends and strangers.

“As a family, it is the greatest comfort to know how much loved, popular and well thought out Arjun was.”

Arjun died in hospital after an incident in Long Row, Nottingham, around 4 a.m. Saturday January 18.

Candles were lit and flowers placed in front of the Slug and Lettuce pub in Long Row on Wednesday evening (January 22) as hundreds of people paid tribute to an emotional vigil.

The people gathered during the tribute described him as “a happy and bubbly guy” who had “lots of friends”.

Two people were charged with the death of Arjun.

Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, Nottingham, made a brief appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court accused of manslaughter.

He is also charged with robbery and supplying cocaine to three people.

Aron Kahsai, 23, of Queens Walk, Nottingham, was charged with offering to supply a controlled drug and was released on bail.

A 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, was released.

