Derby elementary school students in sixth grade performed better in SAT in 2019 than in 2018.

This year’s results saw 61% of the city’s sixth grade students achieve the expected level of reading, writing and math, up one percentage point from the previous year.

The national average of 11-year-old students’ reading, writing and math tests last May also increased by 1%, from 64% to 65%.

This means that Derby is still languishing down the country’s performance charts.

At Lawn Elementary School in Allestree, 89% of students – down 3% from last year – achieved the level expected for 11-year-olds in reading, writing and math – but up from 81% in 2017.

Sarah Allison, Director of Lawm Primary, said: “We are incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished here at Lawn Primary in the past year and our second stage ket SAT results are just the icing on the cake .

“We have fantastic staff, parents and of course our children who go the extra mile and work very hard, but with a lot of fun and laughter along the way – the credit is theirs.”

Other schools where the percentage of students reaching the expected level has increased include Cottons Farm Primary, which has grown from 18% last year to 67% this year; Derwent Primary, from 34% to 68% and Pear Tree Junior, from 18% to 46%.

At Redwood Elementary School in Sinfin, 75% of the 88 six-year-olds reached the expected level and 11% reached a higher than expected level. This placed the school “well above average” for progress in reading and math and “above average” in writing.

Many schools, which have improved and scored above average, are part of a £ 6 million project under the Education Opportunity Area project, which has seen 20 schools participate in specific projects aimed at improve standards and improve results.

The Opportunity Zone project was implemented in 2017 due to the poor overall performance of the city’s schools.

The program aimed to ensure that English and math standards in Derby schools are brought into line with national guidelines by 2020 – and exceed them by 2022.

It was put in place after the National Social Mobility Index – which ranks the city 303rd out of 324 areas – revealed that the chances that a child from an underprivileged background in Derby will do well in school and get good work are quite thin.

According to the government, too many children in Derby were in the early years, which is less than “good”, and many were facing increasing problems with speech and language development.

In addition to boosting English and math by 2020, Derby’s plan identifies two other main priorities.

This is to boost performance in the first years, especially in the most disadvantaged areas, such as the Arboretum, where only 47.2% of children aged 3 and 4 gain a good level of development – against 85.8 % at Allestree.

It also aims to ensure that young people aged 11 to 18 “experience at least four quality links with the world of work”.

Schools are considered to have reached the target set by the government if at least 65% of pupils reach the expected level of reading, writing and mathematics in English, or if the school achieves sufficient progress scores in three subjects.

Despite some improvements, the city now has more schools below the national average of 65% – with 33 in 2019, compared to 25 a year ago. The figure was also 33 in 2017.

Some of the worst performing schools are: the Bemrose school, 25%; Landau Forte Academy, Moorhead, 28%; Reigate Park Primary, 33%; Osmaston Primary, 36% and Firs Estate Primary and Brackensdale Primary, both 38%.

A Derby city council spokesperson said: “We are pleased with the improvement in the city’s SAT results this year and in particular the performance of schools participating in Opportunity Area funded programs, which have improved at a rate faster than those not shown and we are delighted that this funding has been extended and that it is possible to further integrate learning across the city.

“Some individual schools, namely Cavendish Close Juniors, Ashcroft Primary, Cotton’s Farm Primary, Firs Estate Primary, Derwent Primary and Pear Tree Junior School, made big gains in 2019 in the key measure (reading, writing and math combined at the level expected) Although these results are positive, much remains to be done and we must continue to do a good job. “

Here is the percentage of students reaching the expected level in reading, writing and math in Derby elementary schools:

Among schools in the rest of Derbyshire, 11-year-olds matched SAT 2018 results when 64% of them reached the levels expected for 11-year-old students in English, writing and math.

It places county schools just one percentage point below the national average of 65%.

Among the most successful schools in the county was Kniveton C of E Primary, where the 13 students reached the level expected for their age in reading, writing and math and 38% of them reached the highest level.

Students at the school would be “well above average” in reading and “average” in writing and math.

Morley Primary students present one of the best SAT performances in the county

Other high-performing students include Morley Elementary, where the 11 students achieved the expected level in all three subjects for 11-year-old students and 18% of them achieved a higher level than expected.

At Redhill Elementary School in Ockbrook, 97% of students have reached the expected level and half of them have also reached a higher level.

Well-improved schools included: Kilburn Junior, which increased from 42% in 2018 to 85% this year; Clifton C or E primary, up 29% to 64% and Holy Trinity C from E primary to Matlock, up 29% to 67%.

Here is the% of students reaching the expected level in reading, writing and mathematics in primary schools in Derbyshire:

