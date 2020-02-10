advertisement

These photos show some of the damage Storm Ciara has caused in Derby and Derbyshire.

The county was hit by strong winds of over 60 mph throughout Sunday as trees fell, roads were flooded and tiles ripped from roofs.

advertisement

Many homes were damaged due to the severity of the storm.

The disturbances continued on Monday morning with a few light snow showers at Ashbourne and traffic delays.

Other photos have been sent to Derbyshire Live showing the collapse of a wall at Kilburn, a tree on a Chaddesden road and a fallen tree in the Derwent River.

Other photos showing a trampoline blown in a garden by strong winds and a tree falling on an old Derby library.

The Derwent River tree was spotted by a young couple while they were on a romantic shopping spree.

Michelle Lilley said: “After a reasonable day of shopping for our vacation, my boyfriend and I were at the city’s swing bridge when we saw a large tree floating in the direction of the river gardens.

“‘Omg’, we said it was good luck because we were standing under this tree not just ten minutes before. It finally stopped at the River Gardens near the council and the courthouse.”

Send your Storm Ciara photos to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk

.

advertisement