A cyclist remains in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision with a car in Leicester yesterday.

The man, in his 50s, was injured in a collision with a white Suzuki Alto at the Red Hill Way roundabout on the outskirts of the city at 7:15 a.m.

Leicestershire police today said the cyclist’s condition was described by medical staff as “serious but stable”.

The Serious Force Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) has requested that witnesses, including drivers who may have images from an on-board camera, come forward.

Detective Constable Anita Rose of the Serious Force Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone who has not yet spoken to the investigators to contact the forces.

She said, “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Red Hill Way area yesterday morning – especially motorists who have an on-board camera in their vehicle.

The cyclist was taken from the Red Hill Way roundabout scene at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham

(Image: Alan Thompson)

“I would also like to speak to everyone who saw the cyclist or the white Suzuki before the collision.

“Any information you have on this incident could assist me in my investigation.”

The police closed the road and implemented a number of diversions while emergency teams were working on the scene.

The restrictions had been in place for several hours.

Contact Det Con Rose on 101.

