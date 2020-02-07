advertisement

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Derek Mackay had been suspended from the SNP pending an investigation into his conduct.

In a short statement to the PSM before questions from the Prime Minister, she said that the former finance secretary had behaved in an “unacceptable” manner, which was “far below the standard required by a minister.”

Mackay had been finance secretary since 2016 and was due to present the budget today, before allegations were made regarding messages sent to a 16-year-old boy.

Ms. Sturgeon said, “Members will know that I have accepted the resignation of Derek Mackay as finance secretary.

“Derek Mackay apologized without reservation for his conduct and recognized, as I did, that it was unacceptable and that it fell far short of the standard required of a minister.

“I can also inform you that he was suspended this morning from the SNP and the parliamentary group pending further investigation.”

The head of the SNP also confirmed that the budget would go ahead today, presented by Minister of Public Finance Kate Forbes.

