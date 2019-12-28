advertisement

December 28, 2019 Nicolas Zart

Here is more urban air mobility (UAM) electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and electrical news with fixed wings for the last week of 2019.

The Wright report

Starting with the Wright report, which I strongly recommend to you, the report focuses on NYC’s airport bill and reducing emissions. Next month, the Wright report in Washington, D.C. picks up an invoice for Congress with his partner easyJet, with whom they will soon be compensating the CO2 emissions of all their flights. Wright has a similar concept for all flights to and from NYC.

The “Wrighting NYC’s Airports Bill” from The Wright strives to ensure that consumers pay the environmental costs of their flights directly. NYC would require airlines to offset the CO2 emissions of all flights entering and leaving its airports. The hope is to expand to all airports. As airports charge costs to airlines, a calculation can determine the carbon emissions of each flight to compensate for these emissions. Those costs would be charged to the airline, which would ultimately pass on the costs to the passenger. The projects include plastic reduction.

Skyryse shows semi-autonomous flight suite

Skyryse made a lot of noise last week with a semi-autonomous flight with a retrofit helicopter. The company raised $ 13 million in a Series B financing round from Bill Ford’s investment firm Fontinalis Partners. It unveiled a series of automation technologies – called Skyryse Flight Stack – that automate the flight in FAA approved helicopters, safety and communication systems and a network of smart helicopters to ultimately create a new air transport system.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6riQG3G9z0 (/ embed)

Why is this important? Skyryse is taking on the biggest challenge for an autonomous flight with technology that can be adapted to existing certified aircraft. The 3-year-old company has so far been raised to $ 43 million. Via Aero News.

Karem brings in more money, reveals eVTOL Spinoff

Karem Aircraft raised another $ 25 million from Hanwha Systems, which we met a few weeks ago at the last starburst event in Los Angeles. Karem finally unveiled its next eVTOL spin-off, called Overair, which continues to develop the Karem Butterfly – an eVTOL tiltrotor intended for Uber Air.

That was not Hanwha’s first investment in Karem. It had already injected $ 25 million into a Series A round for another Karem subsidiary.

Side note: Karem is hot and recruiting as a gangbuster!

Uber welcomes another eVTOL player, Joby

With an eVTOL service for 4 people that was due to start in 2023, Uber added Air Joby to its growing list of partners. Joby is already working on the S4 and seems to have plans for a larger S5.

This brings us to 7 Uber Air partners – Bell, the Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences, Embraer, Pipistrel, Karem Aircraft, Jaunt Air Mobility and now Joby.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f50gvzb_eBc (/ embed)

Quantum XYZ, Bey & Partners

Last but not least, I didn’t write much about Quantum XYZ, a future electric fixed-wing and eVTOL operator with a great vision and a business model to get us in and out of traffic in an instant. I have met Tony Thompson, CEO & co-founder, a few times and have exchanged countless e-mails in an effort to turn my head around the breadth of his company. Quantum XYZ has big plans that allow IntraCity, InterCity and Sub-Orbital to fly. Yes, you read that right – suborbally, and in a commercial way, not just a pleasure ride for the lucky ones.

So far, Quantum XYZ has been working with the right people: George Bye from Bye Aerospace, SureFly (now owned by Moog) and Bell (working on their Nexus eVTOL planes). Quantum has secured 18 Bye eFlyer 4 aircraft (4-seat electric aircraft) and 4 eFlyer 2 aircraft, the company’s original 2-seat electric aircraft.

Bye has also collaborated with Oxis Energy to build proof-of-concept lithium-sulfur batteries to increase the power-to-weight ratio of up to 500 Wh / kg compared to the current 250 Wh / kg.

Pipistrel FAA Petition Up

I recently wrote about Pipistrel that filed a petition with the FAA to have its US-based Pipistrel Electric Alpha re-certified. The petition is alive. The Sustainable Aviation Project asks you to encourage the FAA to do this.

Stay informed, because I will reveal more in a few weeks with a big announcement.

And with this our latest news round for UAM and electric aircraft 2019 is closed. Stay informed, because 2020 is on the way to have even more news and events.

Happy Holidays and a happy new year!

