What are the biggest NCAA basketball questions you have this week? We’ll answer them all in this week’s mailbag, including a look at Georgetown, Memphis & more.

There are only four weeks left in the regular NCAA basketball season, and the urgency of the teams in the NCAA tournament bubble continues to increase. For many teams that have disappointed so far, it’s time to take a break. So it’s no surprise that most of the questions this week are about those at stake of the season.

Let’s dive in.

What does Georgetown have to do to enter the NCAA tournament?

– Sal (@ sal7864) February 9, 2020

Georgetown is currently between 14 and 10 and only has a 4-7 mark in the game against Big East, although for the most part they have had to do without their best Mac McClung player in the past two weeks. The selection committee always considers injuries, so the Hoyas definitely still have a chance.

There are four ways to improve their resume: the Hoyas will play a racing game against Butler in their next game, as well as street racing against Marquette and Creighton before ending the season against Villanova.

If Georgetown wins two of these games and goes at least 5-2 in the next few weeks, they’ll be there.

Memphis Eliminates Barrier Wonder Finish?

– Tiger (@ tigersgrizz07) February 9, 2020

Yes, unfortunately. It was a difficult season for Memphis as James Wiseman left the program and DJ Jeffries was probably down for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. The Tigers could not withstand these losses (nobody can really do it if you lose two of your top players). Due to the defeat on Saturday against South Florida, they are outside and another defeat completely excludes them from the picture of the NCAA tournament.

Can the committee endure a defeat against Evansville in early November with 2 starters to a greater extent than necessary against Great Britain?

– OWS (@BigO_) February 9, 2020

No. I know Kentucky fans want to avoid this defeat because they have improved tremendously since then and have had several high-profile victories, but the defeat happened – and it looks worse because the Purple Aces haven’t won a conference game yet.

My top 5 sleeper for 2020NBADRAFT! 1. Cassius Stanley 2. Aleksef Pokuseski 3.Tres Tinkle 4.Amar Sylla 5.Robert Woodard

– RUDEBOY (@RUDEBOY_______) February 9, 2020

I love the potential of Cassius Stanley in the NBA. I think he’ll probably need another year of skill development before he can really make a difference, but his crazy athleticism and defense go well with the more open NBA game.

I’m not convinced by the other people, but Stanley is someone who will definitely make an NBA team happy if he decides to leave Duke.

Do you think there will be a major realignment of the conference soon, and who is going where? What are the arguments behind successful D2 schools like Northwest Missouri St that don’t advance to D1? IMO, they could definitely keep up. (You almost hit Duke this year!)

– Max (@ mgoring10) February 9, 2020

Not me, but we could see some top-class moves in the middle ranks. Gonzaga recently flirted with leaving the WCC – something they haven’t fully closed the door on – and it looks like Boise State could leave the mountain west. These two could cause a domino effect that would lead to other movements, but it remains to be seen.

And the reason why many successful D2 schools fail to make the leap is, like everything else, the money. It takes a greater financial commitment to play D1 and there are other requirements that they have to meet.

Has the overall speed exceeded the reaction and skills of most referees in most sports? https://t.co/uQwxgC0rwN

– Barry B (@ Bigbbw11) February 9, 2020

Officers were particularly bad this year and the speed of the game certainly plays a role, but I don’t think that’s why. University referees do not receive as much training as they need and are not held accountable as much as they should. This would be the fastest and most effective way to improve the office.

