Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter accident in California on Sunday. Talk shows continued to deal with the tragedy late into the night on Monday, with Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon becoming particularly emotional.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! even took their full hour to serve as a tribute without a studio audience. Kobe performed an incredible 15 times on Kimmel’s show, so the two had a very close relationship. Kimmel started the program on Monday by declaring that it would not be an ordinary show:

“Today’s show will be different from our usual show. We don’t have a studio audience here tonight because it didn’t feel right to go on with a comedy show considering what happened yesterday. So I just want to go straight to you speak. “

A few minutes later, Kimmel was suffocated before declaring that as the hour progressed, they would share clips from Bryant’s many previous appearances on the show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! ended with a montage of Kobe highlights (with “My Hero” by Foo Fighters as music).

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Fallon burst into tears when he told a story about the first time he met Bryant.

“Kobe was such a strong, creative and inspired life force that I thought he would live forever.”

On Conan, Conan O’Brien – with Andy Richter’s vocal approval – focused on how naturally fun and charming Kobe was as a talk show guest before sharing clips of his previous appearances.

“When I listen to the coverage, there is a good reason to say so much about Kobe’s incredible talent as an athlete and his skills on the basketball court, but I just wanted to take a moment to highlight another aspect of Kobe Talent – of course he was very funny and charming. It really was. Great guest. You know, a superstar doesn’t have to be a great guest – he just was. Whenever he was on our show it was a pleasure to talk to him and he was always in control of the audience. This is the guy I’ve been thinking about in the past 24 hours, and I want to share that memory with you this evening. “

James Corden remembered Bryant’s last appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden shortly after Bryant left the NBA and how excited Bryant was finally to have some free time to concentrate on being a father.

We end the post with this clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018 when Kobe talked about how Gianna would continue his legacy.

