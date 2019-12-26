advertisement

Melbourne Stars have made a strong start to their BBL campaign and are now Ladbrokes’ absolute favorites on the market.

An incredible stroke from Glenn Maxwell led the stars to a big win against Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast last Friday night, and they proved that the win was no accident, given a dominant bowling performance against Hobart Hurricanes.

You are now at $ 4 with Ladbrokes and the punters are confident that they can finally win the first title.

advertisement

The other shortener in big bash betting was Sydney Thunder. The Thunder had $ 9 before the competition started, but after two victories over the Heat and Melbourne Renegades, it’s now $ 5.50.

Hope for the heat looked lost after a bad start to the season, but after the big win over the Sydney Sixers, Ladbrokes are back at $ 6.

There is nothing between Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers and the Renegades in

Betting while the Hurricanes ($ 10) and Sydney Sixers ($ 11) got out.

media_cameraAdelaide strikers put Ladbrokes on the BBL crown. Image: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

A LEAGUE

You may have lost points against Wellington Phoenix, but it’s still about Sydney FC in A-League Championship betting.

Sydney FC now has only $ 1.22 left to end the regular season as a small premier

$ 2.62 with Ladbrokes to win consecutive A-League championships for the first time in its history.

His betting dominance can be seen this weekend. Melbourne City is in the second row of A-League Ladbrokes betting at $ 5, but there are still $ 3.75 outsiders to beat Sydney FC this weekend.

The biggest threat to Sydney FC could be Perth’s fame.

Perth has returned to its best shape after a slow start to the season and is now

after a dominant 6-2 win over Newcastle Jets in championship bets of $ 6.

Adelaide United ($ 8) and Western United ($ 9.50) are the only other teams to bet on single-digit championship bets. The market suggests that it will be a surprise if the title winner doesn’t come from this group of five.

Melbourne Victory ($ 14) and Western Sydney Wanderers were supported

($ 17), while Wellington Phoenix may offer the best value at the current price of $ 23.

The Ladbrokes market suggests that Brisbane Roar ($ 36), Newcastle Jets ($ 36) and Central Coast Mariners ($ 61) compete to qualify for the A-League final.

media_cameraSydney FC is a hot favorite for the A-League title. Picture: Ross Setford / AAP / SNPA

US COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The College Football Playoffs start this weekend and we are facing two outstanding games.

The LSU is Ladbrokes’ favorite to win the National Championship, and the market suggests there won’t be any problems with Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Sunday morning.

Heisman Trophy winner and probably NFL’s No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow has been outstanding for the LSU this season and his team made $ 1.19 for Oklahoma ($ 4.75).

The second semi-final between Ohio State and Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl should be a much narrower affair.

Clemson is the defending National Champion and it’s $ 1.74 favorite at Ladbrokes

Get another appearance in the National Championship Game.

The value could be Ohio State. It was the most consistent outfit in college football this season, and both the $ 2.10 win against Clemson and the $ 3.25 win for the National Championship are well above the odds.

media_cameraJoe Burrow was brilliant for LSU. Picture: John Bazemore / AP

NBA

We’re really in the NBA season now, but we’re really no closer to finding out who are the clear favorites for the NBA championship.

Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are now the same favorites at Ladbrokes at $ 4, while the Los Angeles Lakers are just behind at $ 4.25.

It’s the Lakers who continue to be the best-secured team with Ladbrokes, and they’re definitely the worst result.

Another site that is always popular with Ladbrokes is the Philadelphia 76ers, but it is

This season’s inconsistency has widened to $ 11.

Houston Rockets are also on the rise and have now dropped to $ 13 while Denver Nuggets ($ 19) had some money left.

There is then a gap with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, both of which cost $ 26, while Luka Doncic dropped to $ 41 as one of the best players in the NBA.

media_cameraLos Angeles Clippers are the same favorites for the MNA title. Picture: Alonzo Adams / AP

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League has been held and some very interesting games are scheduled for early next month.

The most exciting duel could be between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Manchester City tops the Champions League market with Ladbrokes ($ 5) and Real Madrid ($ 17) is clearly the favorite.

Betting against Manchester City in Europe has proven to be a profitable bet in the last five seasons, and Manchester City is below the $ 5 chance of winning.

There is no reason why Liverpool cannot win Champions League titles twice in a row.

It has established itself as the best club football team in the world and won the FIFA club

World Cup finals on Sunday and it looks seriously worth $ 5.50.

Barcelona, ​​at least with Lionel Messi on the side, can never be ruled out and is in the third bet line at $ 6 from Bayern Munich and PSG at $ 8.50.

Juventus is on the sixth bet line at $ 12 and there is a clear gap to people like that

Tottenham ($ 21), Atletico Madrid ($ 34), Red Bull Leipzig ($ 34), Borussia Dortmund ($ 51) and Chelsea ($ 51).

media_cameraManchester City meets Real Madrid. Image: Rui Vieira / AP

BEST APPLICATIONS

EPL

Steve Bruce – Carlo Ancelotti seems to be a manager mismatch, but Bruce’s Magpies are hard to beat at St. James’ Park and are good value at home against an Everton team that only plays once throughout the season the road won.

Newcastle United wins against Everton @ $ 3.20

EPL

Southampton has the worst home record in the league with only seven points from their nine home games. Villa has the worst record in the league with only four points from nine away games. While Danny Ings was in shape for the Saints, this seems to be a tie.

Southampton pulls Crystal Palace for $ 3.30

A LEAGUE

Adelaide United is the safest bet of the weekend in the A-League. It suffered a loss of shock for Central Coast Mariners last week, but it’s a much better team than this performance suggests. It has won eight of its last 13 games as a home favorite during Western Sydney

Wanderers is a poor 2-8 outsider.

Adelaide United wins Western Sydney at $ 2

A LEAGUE

Western United continues to exceed expectations in its first season in the A-League. It has

won two of his last three games as a home favorite and meets a team from Wellington Phoenix

that won just two of their 13 games as an outsider.

Western United beats Wellington Phoenix @ $ 2.15

Originally published as Stars Align for Green Teams Big Bash Title Push

advertisement