Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Suter also scored in the third, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-4 Friday night in Denver.

Carson Soucy, Eric Staal and Brad Hunt also had goals, Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each had two assists, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 40 shots for the Wild.

Matt Calvert had two goals, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had two assists for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 27 saves.

The Avalanche broke a 3-3 draw just 1:33 into the third period when Calvert deflected a shot from Bellemare past Dubnyk, his second deflected goal of the night and his 10th of the season.

Zuccarello tied it at 10:41 when he landed the ball to Jonas Brody and beat Francouz for the 10th of the season. Just 1:17 later, Rask defeated Francouz to give the Wild the lead.

Francouz headed for an extra team with 1:54 left, but Suter scored an insurance goal, his fifth, in the empty net with 1:12 left.

Soucy’s fifth goal of the season at 5:33 of the first period gave Minnesota the early lead, and Staal filled in with a comeback at 9:22, his 15th, to make it 2-0.

Colorado had no money in its first chance of the game, but scored soon after Ian Cole’s shot from left circle moved Dubnyk from Calvert in 18:24 of the first.

Just 46 seconds later, Landeskog picked a loose puck in the neutral zone, traversed two Minnesota defenders, climbed out of the Dubnyk paddle, and put a striker on the goalkeeper with 50 seconds left.

The Wild took the lead after the second half when Hunt scored on the power play, a goal that came less than three minutes after Minnesota had a bang in a challenge for the offsides.

Colorado recovered again at the last minute of the middle period when Cale Makar, who returned after missing eight games with an upper body injury, sent a pass to MacKinnon ahead deflecting MacKinnon’s scull and crossing Dubnyk. The target was MacKinnon’s 22nd team.

