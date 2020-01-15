advertisement

When does John Oliver come back tonight with new episodes last week? We know you’ve had this question for weeks, and we’re happy to finally be able to answer it.

HBO announced today that the new installments of its late night series will start on Sunday, February 16, at 11:00 p.m. on the show. Eastern Timeslot – there are often small fluctuations that depend on what is broadcast around it, but chances are good, you already knew that. This is the time when Oliver’s show premieres regularly, and the timing this time is important as it takes place shortly after the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary. These two events are the prelude to the 2020 presidential election, and while Oliver has spoken about elements here and there, he hasn’t looked at individual candidates too often. We assume that this will change as the year progresses.

For those wondering why Oliver’s show is so rare compared to most other late night outings, a lot has to do with the format of the series itself. Last Week Tonight is a program that has been intensively researched and meticulously written. It doesn’t rely on off-the-shelf interviews or moments. It takes time to break a world record for the largest marble cake, just as it takes time to figure out how to present pieces on sensitive topics – while ensuring that they’re legally plastered. We have already seen that there are people who are very keen to defeat Oliver in every possible round.

This new season will and should be unpredictable, but most of all it will be fun and informative. That was a big part of what makes this show as amazing as it is. You can watch incredible entertainment, but at the same time you feel like you’re learning something on the go. There are not many other shows that really offer you this opportunity.

