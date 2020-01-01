advertisement

January 1, 2020

We published this podcast early December, but it is just as relevant today as ever. If you missed this Tesla Inside Out episode, note that it includes 2012 Tesla deliveries, including last-minute Tesla deliveries on December 31, 2012. It also includes Tesla’s shift from do-it-yourself trailers to 2012 to Tesla that makes so many deliveries in 2018 and 2019 that it has transformed the US vehicle shipping market (in the past east-west shipments were more expensive, but west-east shipments are now more expensive because Tesla has so much demand for ships and even shipping companies of vehicles). Watch this episode now:

If you prefer to use audio podcasts on a different network instead of watching YouTube videos, you can listen on your favorite podcast platform instead. You can subscribe to and listen to this podcast and other CleanTech Talk podcasts at: Anchor, Apple Podcasts / iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify or Stitcher.

You can read a summary of this podcast here, but that’s not a substitute for listening or watching, so I can’t say I recommend it.

Although you are here, but if you have missed other episodes of this series “Tesla Inside Out”, I recommend the episodes before and after the above:

