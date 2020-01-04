advertisement

Selena Gomez knows that important times are coming for them. The year 2020 promises a lot to the American singer. The coming months will be very moving and no doubt a great success.

To start with 10. January their new album will be released. It will be the first album to be released since then revival, last published 2015,

Selena Gómez is already sweeping her new job

A project that Gomez has already released several singles on social networks. The celebrity has been warming the atmosphere for weeks. And as expected, they were a complete success.

Lose to love you is already accumulating 207 million views on Youtube alone while Now look at her was viewed 127 million times, And only on the free video platform. And it’s the fact that they top the lists of the most listened to and consumed singles every week.

selena returned to the arena a few months ago after going through one of the hardest phases of her life. She had to undergo a kidney transplant when the lupus got worse and suffered from depression from the injury Justin Bieber, But little by little she is recovering and lately we have seen the brightest selena,

This is how Selena Gomez celebrates

Well, very active after a few months and in front of the other person 2020 full of novelties, she decided to leave Hawaii to relax during the Christmas holidays.

There she was seen on a yacht with her relatives, enjoyed the good temperatures of the American islands and even posed in a bikini. A somewhat dubious taste, but that confirms that Gomez has recovered all lost self-esteem after breaking with Beaver,

Selena Gomez on a yacht in Hawaii (January 1)

📷 @selenagomez de un Yate de Hawaii (Enero 1) pic.twitter.com/CLXvnaFgVf

– Fan Acc (@ selenaecumedia2) January 2, 2020

