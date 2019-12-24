advertisement

It is always easier for others to buy – even if they are dogs – than for you. If you buy a candle or two at Christmas, you can go for the traditional Christmas tree scents (which I can’t get enough of) or choose the alternative route and try something different.

ONVeda Rosemary Mint Vegan Soy Wax Candle (39 € at Brown Thomas) certainly qualifies as something different for Christmas. All Aveda products are made 100 percent using wind power. But if the products weren’t great, it wouldn’t be that bad. The medicinal freshness of rosemary and mint in this candle gives a clean scent to any room, but the green, herbal notes still feel appropriate for the season. This is a nice ethical gift for someone who really cares about how their products are made and where they come from.

Try something fresh that also includes Christmas tree notes Jo Malone London Pine & Eucalyptus main candle (€ 52 at Brown Thomas). It’s beautifully clean, doesn’t feel soapy or heavy, and smells just like Christmas should. This is one that you will mourn when it is used up. So maybe add them to your Santa list while you’re at it.

Look no further than the jaws of the pines Diptyque pine protection candle (€ 60 at Space NK). I received one from a family member as a Christmas present and spent every evening this week huddled next to the lit candle with a book and sniffing enthusiastically. The packaging changes every year and this year it is a particularly beautiful, colorful design.

If you loathe pine (and some people because of their sins), there are many cozy, winter scents that match the season. Emma’s Naturals Spiced Orange Glass Tumbler Candle (€ 19.50 um emmas.de) are poured into Louth by hand and use essential oils. This combines orange, ginger and spices for a gourmet fragrance that wonderfully perfumes a room. They make a nice Irish gift.

Don’t worry if your bag doesn’t contain any nutritious scents. Malin + Goetz leather candle (€ 60 at malinandgoetz.eu) is the one. It’s that nice, it could be, it doesn’t matter. I love that in every season – it combines warm leather with soft flowers and smells exquisitely rich and cozy. Men and women love it.

